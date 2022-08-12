Jackline Mensah, a young Ghanaian lady famously known as the TikTok goddess has taken her art to the next level

The TikToker, while recording a live video, went to take a nap but still got tons of gifts and views

@timegh2, another rising TikToker was so amazed, he made an entire video about the act

Famous Ghanaian TikToker, Jackline Mensah, also known as the 'TikTok goddess' has pulled a big one on her fans by taking a nap while still live on the app.

What amazed many social media users especially, rising comedian and TikToker, TimeGh2 was the fact that she was still receiving loads of gifts while literally doing nothing.

TimeGh2 was so impressed with Jackline's act that he decided to make his own video, admitting that the TikTok goddess has a calling on her life, as what she did is of a higher class.

Photos as Jackline Mensah sleeps during live TikTok Photo credit: @jackline_mensah/TikTok

"Herh, Jackline Mensah is sleeping live on TikTok and look at the number of views she has with the amount of followers who are watching her just sleep," the young comedian said.

How much Jackline Mensah makes on TikTok

In an interview with Nana Ama McBrown, the popular Ghanaian Tiktoker revealed how much she is paid as an influencer after Nana Ama posed the question to her.

She stated that she makes about $3000 a week from the social media app which is GH₵23,550.00 in Ghana cedis which is a lot of money.

Fellow TikToker Ansantewa who tagged along in the interview also confirmed the assertions made by Jackline and said they do make that much.

Jackline Mensah is a popular personality on TikTok known for her funny videos and interesting content, she has fast risen to become one of the most notable Ghanaian content creators racking up a substantial number of views per video.

She is reported to have the most followers on the video app in Ghana and has received several awards for her hard work. She recently finished her WASSCE examination.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also published how over the past 24 months, grace and hard work put together pushed a number of young Ghanaians into the limelight so much that they have now taken their central places on the celebrity pedestal

