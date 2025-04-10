Ahead of WrestleMania 41, John Cena revealed he had a cancerous spot removed from his body, highlighting a personal battle with skin cancer

The WWE icon shared his story to raise awareness about the importance of sun protection

Now, he's urging fans to take sunscreen seriously as part of a new health campaign

WWE legend and Hollywood star John Cena has revealed that he was diagnosed with skin cancer twice, prompting a major shift in his outlook on skincare and sun protection.

The 16-time world champion is now using his platform to raise awareness about the dangers of sun exposure and the importance of wearing sunscreen—something he admits he neglected for years.

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, John Cena opened up about having a cancerous spot removed from his body as he advocated for sunsceen use.

A painful lesson from the past

In an interview with People magazine, Cena shared his personal journey with skin cancer, admitting that he “never” used sunscreen growing up.

Raised near Salisbury Beach in Massachusetts, Cena recalls sun-soaked childhood memories where skincare was never a priority.

“My mom raised five boys, and I’m pretty sure she just wanted to keep us alive and healthy,” he said. “Being born in 1977, this was kind of all new knowledge.”

Even after moving to Florida in his twenties, Cena said he remained “stubborn” about skincare, wrongly believing that skin cancer “would never reach me.”

That mindset changed when he visited a dermatologist and had a cancerous spot removed from his right pectoral muscle.

John Cena: WWE star opens up on ‘uncomfortable’ cancer diagnosis that left him ‘dodging two bullets’

A second scare and a change in mindset

Not long after the first procedure, Cena received a call that many dread—a follow-up request for another check. A year later, he had a second cancerous spot removed, this time from near his right shoulder.

“Man, that phone call’s not what you want to get,” Cena recalled. “You don’t know how bad it’s going to be.” The experience, while frightening, also proved transformative. His dermatologist supported him throughout, and Cena now reflects on the ordeal with gratitude: “I’m so grateful to be able to dodge those two bullets.”

From neglect to advocacy

Having turned a personal health scare into a mission, Cena has partnered with Neutrogena to promote their Ultra Sheer Mineral Sunscreen. The campaign, titled “Sunscreen You Can’t See,” plays off his famous WWE catchphrase “You Can’t See Me,” and encourages fans to take skin protection seriously.

“Never once did I picture myself as the go-to person for a skincare campaign,” he admitted. “But just because I love what I do and I’ve had the backing of such a dedicated audience, a very unlikely spokesperson is now trying to make a difference.”

Cena, now 47, says he’s gone from “neglect” to “mass protect,” and hopes to inspire others to take that “extra few seconds” to safeguard their skin daily.

What’s next for John Cena?

While focusing on health advocacy, Cena is still active in the wrestling world. After shocking fans with a recent heel turn, he’s set to headline WrestleMania 41 in a much-anticipated match against Cody Rhodes.

Even as he winds down his in-ring career, Cena’s new mission proves he's still fighting—this time, against a silent but deadly opponent.

