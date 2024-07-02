Global site navigation

King Paluta Buys Diamond Chains And Teeth Grillz, Tests It In Video: "They Are %100 Real"
by  Geraldo Amartey 2 min read
  • King Paluta, in a video, was spotted trying on a diamond chain and teeth grillz that he purchased from the jeweller, proudly admiring them in the mirror
  • In the video, the musician had the jeweller test them with an electronic diamond testing pen, and the lights on the indicator showed they were authentic
  • The video, which was shared on the jeweller's TikTok page, sparked reactions from Ghanaians who were surprised to see a newcomer like King Paluta spend lavishly

Ghanaian musician King Paluta caused a stir on social media after a TikTok video surfaced showing him proudly flaunting his latest extravagant purchases.

King Paluta
King Paluta flaunting diamonds Photo Source: zionfelixdotcom
Source: Instagram

In the video, King Paluta could be seen trying on a diamond chain and teeth grillz from a jeweller, admiring himself in the mirror with a loof of satisfaction on his face.

The video further captured the moment when the jeweller tested the authenticity of the jewellery using an electronic diamond testing pen. The lights on the indicator confirmed that both the diamond chain and teeth grillz were genuine.

The footage quickly made rounds on social media, sparking different reactions from Ghanaians online. Many expressed surprise at the newcomer musician's love for luxury, noting the extravagant nature of his purchases.

King Paluta sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

danny_obrempong_ said:

He for wear Charlie ..man suffer don’t send everything to the charity at times spend and invest on yourself

amglegacy_ commented:

Ei then this music money dey inside oooo

brandyledo said:

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and dem no they do this naa wu recently hmmm yoo think about the future oo

showboi99 said:

E no be original diamond ohh. I know the guy standing at the back. Ebe Moissanite is similar to a diamond but not a diamond. It also passes the diamond test.

Shatta Wale's chain

In a similar story, Shatta Wale previously added a new customised diamond necklace to his jewellery collection.

Sharing a video of the new piece, Shatta Wale claimed it cost $60,000 (over 300,000) to get.

The video caused a stir on social media with some fans doubting the price from Shatta Wale.

Source: YEN.com.gh

