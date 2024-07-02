A video of Ghanaian viral sensation Ship Dealer in a queue waiting his turn to get food has sparked a frenzy online

This comes after his recent trip to France, where he claims to have met Mbappe and the country's president

Fans thronged the comments to share their reaction to Ship Dealer's video

Ghanaian radio personality Ship Dealer, who recently returned from his France trip, has sparked a frenzy online.

The radio personality has gained significant traction for his bull-throwing statements, including his claim to be one of the richest people in the world.

A video of the viral sensation in the queue of a roadside food vendor waiting to be served has surfaced online.

Saddick Adams exposes Ship Dealer

Saddick Adams, popularly known as Sports Obama, is a colleague of Ship Dealer. He shared the video of him buying food by the roadside on social media.

Many fans were shocked to see the viral sensation, who claims to be the son of the late Queen Elizabeth, patronising street food.

This follows his recent trip to France, where Ship Dealer claims to have helped finalise Mbappe's deal with Real Madrid.

Fans react to Ship Dealer's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the Ship Dealer's video.

Nouridine Yusif Trawule said:

He's a look alike , this can't be the popular ship dealer

Kwame Kyere Danquah wrote:

the billionaire who's really down to earth

Kamara Basit noted:

Aahh ur own money too u can't buy ur own food. U see ur lif

Okatakyie David Tanoh Aduhene remarked:

Rich and down to earth to Ship dealer who mingles with the ordinary Ghanaian

Alex Ofori A shared:

Saddick Adams we need VAR to check if it’s really him. You can tarnish the Riches to Richness’s image like that.

Joel Ekra Tanoe added:

Please this isn't him.. This can't be the richness to richness ship dealer.. He orders his daily meal from the UK and it's delivered by flight wae, if you don't know

Ship Dealer sleeps on bench

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oliver Khan had cracked ribs online after a video of him sleeping on a bench surfaced online.

The TikTok video showed Oliver Khan snoring on a wooden bench on what appeared to be a roadside. He was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, and sneakers while he napped.

