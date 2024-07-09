Nana Aba Anamoah was at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to donate to the Renal Unit and support patients in need of dialysis treatment

The renowned media personality made a clarion call weeks ago, calling on Ghanaians to rally and raise funds for such patients and gave an update on the amount received from benevolent Ghanaians

In a video she shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Nana Aba presented an amount of GH¢ 105,000 to the facility and thanked Ghanaians for their contributions

Renowned media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has taken a step towards aiding patients in need of dialysis treatment by raising funds for them. On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, she visited the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's Renal Unit to present a generous donation of GH¢ 105,000, raised through the support of compassionate Ghanaians.

Nana Aba at Korle Bu to make donation Photo Source: thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

Weeks before this act of kindness, Nana Aba passionately called on the public to contribute funds for patients struggling with the high dialysis treatment costs. Her call to action drew out kind-hearted citizens who contributed to the cause. The funds, collected from benevolent citizens, were dedicated to easing the financial burden of those needing critical kidney care.

Accompanied by Annabel, Lacey, and 14-year-old Gabby, Nana Aba handed over the cheque to the Renal Unit, ensuring that the funds would go directly towards the treatment of patients.

In the caption of a video shared on her Instagram page, Nana Aba expressed her gratitude towards all who contributed to this cause. She emphasized the significant impact each donation would have, noting that every cedi raised could save lives.

Ghanaians praise Nana Aba

In the comments section of her post, many Ghanaians thanked her for her efforts.

raj_kollections said:

God bless you too for using your platform for this cause

jenniferabaah reacted:

I couldn’t love you less my English teacher…your generation will never lack for all the things you doing for humanity

real_appau said:

Awww God richly bless you Nana Aba. Indeed you are a mighty woman of valor

Source: YEN.com.gh