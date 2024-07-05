Asamoah Gyan celebrated meeting Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during his visit to Kumasi in a post he made on Instagram

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan celebrated a memorable meeting with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during his visit to Kumasi.

The football icon shared a video of the encounter on Instagram, expressing his gratitude and excitement with a touching caption. The post warmed the hearts of his followers.

Asamoah Gyan paid a courtesy call to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The visit was part of Gyan's tour of the Ashanti Region, leading up to the official launch of the All-Regional Games. This tour has been a significant part of Gyan's activities.

The visit took place at the Manhyia Palace on July 4, 2024. During the meeting, Gyan was seen exchanging pleasantries with the King, a moment he described as incredibly special. The football legend expressed how honoured he felt to have the opportunity to spend time with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. In his Instagram post, he wrote:

I have never felt so special in my life like this before. For Opemsuo to stop just to have a few words with me, I really feel blessed.

Asamoah Gyan warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

adams_equity said:

You become truly great by living for the people, giving a life to the helpless. May you be truly great My legend.

kmjonair wrote:

You deserve it bro. Paid your dues

florence______75 said:

You know the hate is just on social media right, on the grounds you’re the hero of the people

Asamoah Gyan speaks on Ronaldo penalty miss

In another story, Asamoah Gyan has reacted to Ronaldo weeping after his penalty miss against Slovenia in the ongoing Euro 2024.

The former Black Stars captain, in a discussion on Wontumi TV, compared Ronaldo's miss to his infamous World Cup quarter-final miss against Uruguay in 2010.

Gyan said situations like that were part of football, adding that Ronaldo's miss did not harm the team, which eventually qualified for the quarter-final of the competition.

