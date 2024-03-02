Veteran gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has received a GH¢60,000 gift from Angel FM/TV

It comes after the musician was spotted selling pen drives in a market due to financial constraints

A video where the staff of Angel FM/TV publicly disclosed the amount from benefactors prompted reactions online

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has been gifted GH¢60,000 from Angel FM/TV and benefactors to ease his financial struggles.

The musician most recently received a car gift and scholarship for all his children thanks to Prophet Bernard El Benard.

Musician Edward Boateng receives GH¢60,000 from Angel FM/TV and donors. Photo credit: ghanagospelsongs.

Source: Instagram

A brief backstory

The heartwarming gestures come after a most recent viral video showed the veteran singer selling pen drives in the market with a megaphone for money. Boateng subsequently explained that he needed funds to pay his sons’ school fees, prompting financial assistance from benefactors, including Prophet Bernard El Benard.

On Friday, March 1, a new video where the singer received GH¢60,00 from Angel FM/TV emerged online. Boateng was delighted about the gesture when the station’s Morning Show host, Katakyie Afrifa Mensah, disclosed that amount to the musician.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to kind gesture towards Edward Akwasi Boateng

The footage of Katakyie Afrifa Mensah publicly declaring the GH¢60,000 cash gift melted hearts.

Terrykojozuta said:

Indeed his God never forsake him ###GOOD GOD.

Berlynda_appiah wrote:

He is a God who never forgets His own.

Amoako_violet reacted:

God bless him.

Faustinaappiah95 commented:

I’m happy for him.

The_don5140 reacted:

Wow, glory be to God.

Doncalusyahoo.co.uk shard:

This and many more is what the Lord can do.

Ekua.deborah.1 said:

He should promote his old songs for programs.

Qwecipress said:

The song was a prophecy to tell Christians that it’s only God who keeps our hopes standard.

Yawselasie10 wrote:

God bless Ghana.

Sharonackahquarm posted:

Wow, wow wow am so happy may the Lord bless u all God is good ampa.

Nshorme commented:

God is faithful; out of the disgrace comes his Grace of deliverance and restorment. God is Alive.

Ghanaian.duchess said:

Awww, hmmm, this song is still a beautiful spirit-filled song. It kind of describes him now that he has no money.

Shiloh7king commented:

God bless you more, Father.

Lensofart_gh commented:

Handwork of a woman..... God help us.

Bgmensah115 posted:

May God continue to shower his blessings on him.

kingswag5427 indicated:

I can feel the spiritual connection in the song lyrics. This is what we call spiritual impaction.

Source: YEN.com.gh