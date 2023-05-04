Ghanaian comedian Abdul Waris Umaru popularly known as comedian Waris said he was able to make over GHc47k in five minutes on TikTok

He added that he had also spent over GHc10,000 in a single day gifting people on TikTok to help support them

The actor and comedian further explained how using certain virtual coins on TikTok could make one get so much money in a day

Ghanaian comedian Abdul Waris Umaru, known as comedian Waris, said he had made over GH¢47,000 in about five minutes on TikTok and gifted some TikTokers huge sums of money from his proceeds.

Comedian Waris explains how he made money on TikTok

In a podcast with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix on his YouTube channel, Zionfelix TV, the comedian said he could make a whopping GH¢47,000 online in about five minutes after his gifters began to gift him money for coming on a live TikTok stream.

The funny comedian said that people would have to buy the coins with their Visa cards and convert them to money which is used in gifting people who come live by their fans. When they do, the coins come to the live streamers in dollars and can withdraw for their personal use.

Comedian Waris added that through this, he had raised funds for people in troubling situations and even paid some people's debt.

He referred to an instance where he had to get himself involved in a loan owed by Ghanaian Tweep Ghana Yesu's mother. Waris said TikTok has its impacts, and most of it has been positive on his path.

We paid GHC12000 owed by Tweep Ghana Yesu's mother, we have paid people's fees too. So it's not all about going there to find some pocket money and money for fuel etc, Comedian Waris stated.

Ghanaians react to Comedian Waris' claim of making GHC47K in five minutes

lami_hipsy commented:

That app na Odogwu normally

goodnews90s commented:

Ei e be like we for go this TikTok app go CashOut $$$$$$

nat_the_boy commented:

Bro, please, don't make me show people the statistics... it's impossible to get that amount in 5 minutes.

eliyanconstructionltd commented:

@comedianwaris to whom TikTok coins are given, sala meat is expected...this sala deaa keaa ne k3..u for mk me show

