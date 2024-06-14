Nana Aba Anamoah is actively raising funds for dialysis patients in Ghana in celebration of her upcoming birthday on June 19, 2024

The media personality, in an Instagram video, pleaded with Ghanaians to make donations to help needy patients unable to pay for dialysis treatment

In a video she shared, Nana Aba Anamoah was at the hospital interacting with some of the patients, a gesture that has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has taken to Instagram, ahead of her birthday on June 19, 2024, to rally support for dialysis patients in Ghana.

Nana Aba is actively raising funds to assist patients who cannot afford the cost of dialysis treatment, specifically those between the ages of 19 and 59. In a video shared on her Instagram page, she made a heartfelt plea to Ghanaians to contribute to this noble cause.

The video showed Nana Aba at a hospital, interacting with patients undergoing dialysis. Her compassionate demeanour and genuine concern were evident as she engaged with the patients, a gesture that has touched many and attracted praise from her followers.

The media personality's plea has resonated with many Ghanaians, who have commended her for her initiative. Nana Aba, in the video's caption, provided information on how people can contribute. She wrote:

19th June is my birthday oo . Help me celebrate by donating any amount to support my friends (between ages 19 and 59) on dialysis treatment. Donate to *887*111# or 0551557700 (Nana Aba Anamoah). You may also use the Chango link in my caption and story. Thank you so much.

Nana Aba touches hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

abenasummer said:

God bless you Queen for all that you do for your fellow Ghanaians

christiana1_nelly commented:

Awwww God bless you richly awww can’t even control my tears Nyame y3wo kese paaaa

official_dacoster said:

Everybody needs a Nana Aba in his or her life ❤️

Nana Aba shows coconut vendors love

In a similar story, Nana Aba Anamoah, in a video, bought coconut by the roadside and offered to take the sellers out to dinner after a nice conversation.

The coconut sellers, fascinated with the media personality's beauty, showered her with compliments and made her smile.

In the comments section of Nana Aba's video on her Instagram page, many Ghanaians were pleased by the genuine love displayed.

