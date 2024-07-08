A lady living abroad in a video celebrated receiving her green card and danced happily

The lady had a brown envelope in her hand and revealed that after nine years, she had finally received her permanent residence card

In the comments section of the video she shared on her TikTok page, many Ghanaians congratulated her

A Ghanaian woman named Nina joyfully celebrated a significant milestone in her life in a video she shared on TikTok. After nine long years of waiting, Nina said she had finally received her green card, marking her official status as a permanent resident of the United States.

In the video, Nina, holding a brown envelope in her hand, danced to the viral gospel tune Defe Defe. The envelope contained the green card that she had been eagerly anticipating for nearly a decade.

The video quickly went viral on social media, particularly among the Ghanaian community. Many Ghanaians took to the comments section to express their joy and congratulate Nina on her achievement.

Bright Future said:

Those that came in with green cards from Nigeria directly can never relate to the struggle we pushed to get a green card ❤️I wish you united state passport next soon my dear❤️❤️✌️

ABEiiiiKU commented:

Nine years (9) and someone like me I want to use two (2) weeks to get it???? I must be mad INDEED

Micah said:

The same way you dancing and rejoicing is the same way I will dance when I get mine by his grace… I am super happy for you

Mira la prunelle reacted:

Someone that has never been trough it won’t know the pain nor appreciate it.So happy for you.May it open great opportunities doors for you

Ghanaian lady travels abroad

In another story, a lady on TikTok, in a video, showed the timeline of her immigration from Ghana to abroad, giving credit to Alpha Hour, an online prayer meeting.

The video detailed her preparations for leaving Ghana, and the joy of getting a visa to relocate overseas brought her.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians and other Alpha Hour members, who shared their own testimonies, congratulated her.

