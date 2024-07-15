Strika of Beast of No Nation is set to make a comeback as he gears up for a new role in a new movie with some of Ras Nene's crew members

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by actor Gunshot, Strika went bald with multiple rings in his nose and ears to fit the role he was playing

The actor explained that he was playing the role of a notorious criminal in the film, exciting fans and crew members with his new appearance

Young Ghanaian actor Strika, popular for his iconic role in the Hollywood flick Beasts of No Nation, is making a significant comeback. He is set to star in a new movie with some of Ras Nene's crew members. This new role is a major step for Strika, who has faced many personal challenges since his Hollywood debut.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by actor Gunshot, Strika had a completely different look. He went bald and had multiple rings in his nose and ears, which fit the character of a notorious criminal. C Confion, the actor behind the production, mentioned that the idea for the scary look was his.

Strika's journey back to starring in movie roles has been difficult. After Beasts of No Nation, he struggled with substance abuse. Recently, he completed a rehab programme and is now under the guidance of Ras Nene's crew. Many Ghanaians have expressed anticipation of seeing Strika back in the limelight.

Strika's new look and role sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Tutulapato's transformation

In another story, Tutulapato, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, looked all grown up with a thick beard as he laid a rap verse on the instrumental of King Paluta's Makoma.

The rapper went viral years ago after featuring on Talented Kidz as a child and left many Ghanaians stunned by his growth over time.

In the video's comments section, admirers of Tutulapato praised his verse on the Makoma instrumental and admired his growth as a rapper and a person.

