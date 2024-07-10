Tutulapato Looks Big And Grown With Thick Beard, Raps Over King Paluta's Makoma Beat In New Video
- Tutulapato, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, looked all grown up with a thick beard as he laid a rap verse on the instrumental of King Paluta's Makoma
- The rapper, who went viral years ago after featuring on Talented Kidz as a child, left many Ghanaians stunned by his growth over time
- In the comments section of the video, admirers of Tutulapato praised his verse on the Makoma instrumental as they admired his growth as a rapper and a person
Popular Ghanaian rapper Tutulapato, in a video, left fans in awe with his mature appearance and impressive rap skills.
The rapper who rose to fame through the popular kids' talent show Talented Kidz years ago sported a thick beard and showed Ghanaians his talent by laying down a rap verse on the instrumental of King Paluta's latest hit song, Makoma.
The video, shared on Tutulapato's TikTok page, showed the rapper's significant transformation over the years. His new look has captured the attention of many Ghanaians who remembered him from his early days in the spotlight.
The rapper's verse on the Makoma instrumental demonstrated his refined skills and artistic maturity. In the video's comments section, fans expressed their admiration for Tutulapato's progress, both as a rapper and as an individual. Many of them shared fond memories of the rapper's younger days.
Tutulapato wows Ghanaians
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
user3979537456854 said:
In fact we have to push gh music to the next level to help solve the problem the economic hardship in the country
Adorable Esinam wrote:
Is this tutulapato?Godzzzz why?I’m not growing eii
El_kwabota commented:
Dj play me wawu da boma no so by Michael Jackson pls
believe111 wrote:
I watch Tutulapato grow but he has a mature face than me
Asamoah Gyan's daughter looks mature as she turns 10
In another story, Asamoah Gyan celebrated his daughter Ohemaa's birthday by sharing beautiful photos of the pretty little girl.
The former Black Stars captain wrote a beautiful caption wishing her a happy birthday and expressing his love for her.
In the comments section of the Instagram post, many Ghanaians gave their beautiful birthday wishes to Ohemaa.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.