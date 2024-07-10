Tutulapato, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, looked all grown up with a thick beard as he laid a rap verse on the instrumental of King Paluta's Makoma

The rapper, who went viral years ago after featuring on Talented Kidz as a child, left many Ghanaians stunned by his growth over time

In the comments section of the video, admirers of Tutulapato praised his verse on the Makoma instrumental as they admired his growth as a rapper and a person

Popular Ghanaian rapper Tutulapato, in a video, left fans in awe with his mature appearance and impressive rap skills.

Ghanaian rapper Tutulapato Photo Source: Cosmos Boakoh Tutulapato

The rapper who rose to fame through the popular kids' talent show Talented Kidz years ago sported a thick beard and showed Ghanaians his talent by laying down a rap verse on the instrumental of King Paluta's latest hit song, Makoma.

The video, shared on Tutulapato's TikTok page, showed the rapper's significant transformation over the years. His new look has captured the attention of many Ghanaians who remembered him from his early days in the spotlight.

The rapper's verse on the Makoma instrumental demonstrated his refined skills and artistic maturity. In the video's comments section, fans expressed their admiration for Tutulapato's progress, both as a rapper and as an individual. Many of them shared fond memories of the rapper's younger days.

Tutulapato wows Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user3979537456854 said:

In fact we have to push gh music to the next level to help solve the problem the economic hardship in the country

Adorable Esinam wrote:

Is this tutulapato?Godzzzz why?I’m not growing eii

El_kwabota commented:

Dj play me wawu da boma no so by Michael Jackson pls

believe111 wrote:

I watch Tutulapato grow but he has a mature face than me

Asamoah Gyan's daughter looks mature as she turns 10

In another story, Asamoah Gyan celebrated his daughter Ohemaa's birthday by sharing beautiful photos of the pretty little girl.

The former Black Stars captain wrote a beautiful caption wishing her a happy birthday and expressing his love for her.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, many Ghanaians gave their beautiful birthday wishes to Ohemaa.

