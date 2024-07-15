Kwesi Arthur, in a video, performed at the DMV Party In The Park in the US and thrilled the crowd with his large catalogue of hits

The musician sported a nice low-taper fade haircut, black shorts, a tank top and sneakers as he performed energetically

The video of the performance was filmed and shared on Instagram by popular blogger GH Hyper, and in the comments, many social media users were impressed with the performance

Ghanaian rap star Kwesi Arthur delighted the audience at the DMV Party In The Park in the US on the weekend of July 14, 2024. He performed songs from his extensive catalogue of hits, leaving the crowd entertained.

The event, held at an outdoor venue, saw Kwesi Arthur shaking the stage as the crowd chanted the lyrics to his songs.

Sporting a stylish low-taper fade haircut, black shorts, a tank top, and sneakers, Kwesi Arthur looked handsome as he moved across the stage.

Popular blogger GH Hyper captured and shared a video of Kwesi Arthur's performance on Instagram. The footage went viral, drawing attention from social media users, who expressed their admiration for the artiste's lively performance. Kwesi Arthur has been making waves in the music scene recently. A few days prior to his performance, he released visuals for his song Fefe Ne Fe.

Ghanaians hail Kwesi Arthur

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

leo__francis7 said:

Uk Ghana Party In The Park audience fou, come and see something... This is what we call 'jamming'

10kvibekvng commented:

Nobody talking about his haircut

fidelis_asenso said:

Wow I love his haircut

pikooo7 said:

this be de real party in de park London own be party in de bush Kwesi Arthur

