Medikal, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, happily danced with his younger sister Patrah Adwoa Frimpong

In the video, the siblings danced to Medikal's viral hit Not Searching, entertaining social media users with their dance routine

In the comments section of the video, netizens praised the siblings' dance routine and also pointed out the beauty of Patrah

Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his younger sister, Patrah Adwoa Frimpong, delighted their fans with a beautiful dance video that has since gone viral.

Shared on Medikal's TikTok page, the video showed the happy siblings dancing to his hit song Not Searching, capturing the hearts of social media users.

Ghanaian musician Medikal and his sister Patrah dancing in a trending TikTok video. Photo source: medikalmdk

Source: TikTok

In the video, Medikal and Patrah wowed their audience with their dance routine, exuding happiness. The duo's chemistry highlighted their close bond, making the performance even more adorable.

Medikal has been going through a difficult period since his breakup with his ex, Fella Makafui, and fans are excited to see him happy again and getting his life back on track.

The divorce drama took a toll on the rapper, who took to social media to share his pain.

Medikal and sister warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Funny tv said:

"I can see the broken heart gone "

Abronomaa wrote:

"Sisters love is everything"

Nash reacted:

"I love how you are happy now ❤️keep it on"

AqwaRo commented:

"My super hero I luv you saaa. wishing to meet you one day. much love senior"

Easy money wrote:

"The only person who always makes happy is MDK my Godfather i beg gree baba give wale"

MAAME POMAA said:

"Can you do more of this with Petra love your videos "

Medikal shuts down Kumasi Girls

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal has begun his high school tour, which will see him perform across the country.

The rapper recently shared a video of his electrifying performance at Kumasi Girls Senior High School earlier this month.

The event was held at the school's auditorium, with many students giving the rapper a massive ovation during his performance.

