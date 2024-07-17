Former President John Dramani Mahama's first son, Shafik, and his wife, Asma's union is four years old

The couple has managed to keep a low profile since becoming official in 2020 and parents two years after

Photos of the couple and warm messages have surfaced online as they celebrate their latest milestone

In July 2020, Shafik Mahama, the first son of former President John Dramani Mahama, married his Algerian girlfriend, Asma.

Four years later, the pair has become a power couple, living a fulfilled life in and out of the country.

Fans of the couple have taken to social media to share their latest milestone after four years of marriage.

John Mahama's first son, Shafik and his Algerian wife Asma are celebrating four years of marriage. Photo source: Instagram/Azzzyyyy

Asma sends Shafik a heartwarming message

Shafik and Asma keep a low profile on social media. On July 16, however, Asma shared her excitement about her marital milestone with a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying:

"Four years since I married the love of my life. Happy anniversary my heart."

Their union has been blessed with a child which Asma gave birth to two years ago. She announced the birth of her daughter by sharing photos showing a part of the newborn baby's face.

Even though they barely share moments on social media, the couple loves their new role as parents to their two-year-old daughter, nicknamed Z.

Ghanaians hail Shafik and Asma

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared in the joy of Shafik Mahama and Asma.

@PaulFleisc94033 said:

"Since it NDC you won't hear any negative comment ,if it was the NPP ypunwould be hearing many negative comments"

@atisu_bernard wrote:

"By now, he told the lady my father would be president of Ghana very soon"

@only1Richway noted:

"You marry from outside Ghana but their fathers will come and disturb us with 'use made in Ghana products' mmoa"

Mahama's daughter thanks Ghanaians on 17th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former president John Dramani Mahama's daughter Farida Mahama had turned 17 on July 16, the same day Shafik celebrated his marital milestone.

Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper shared pictures to celebrate her, and in the comments, many people dropped messages for her. Farida thanked Ghanaians for celebrating her special day with her.

