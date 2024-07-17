Afronita collaborated with Cameroonian dancer Cori Dlionne and did a Ghanaian dance routine with her to an upbeat Ga tune

The video shared on Afronita's page saw the two professional dancers show admiration for each other as they grooved to the song

In the comments section, many followers of Afronita were excited to see her collab with popular dancers from different countries

Ghanaian dancer Afronita joined forces with Cameroonian dancer Cori Dlionne to perform an energetic Ghanaian dance routine.

The collaboration, which featured an upbeat Ga tune, Go Down by Nii Funny, was shared on Afronita's Instagram page, which attracted positive reactions from fans.

Afronita dancing with Cameroonian dancer Cori Dlionne to a Ghanaian song. Photo source: afronitaa

The video showed the two dancers' joy and mutual admiration for each other as they effortlessly moved in sync with the rhythm of the song. Their synchronised movements and expressive gestures excited fans.

The post had followers expressing their excitement in the comments section. Many Ghanaians were thrilled to see the successful dancer branch out and work with other popular dancers from different countries.

Afronita herself was happy to work with Cori. In her post, she wrote:

"Different roots sharing one culture❤️That’s the power of danceI can’t wait to show you what the Queen herself taught me, too, @coridlionne."

Fans admire Afronita and Cori's dance moves

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

abena_little_1 said:

"Azonto to the whole world Awwwwwnn the smiles on their faces ayeeeeeee is the end for me"

cr.ystal466 reacted:

"C'mon isn't beautiful,keep showing how we do it here and ohh she nailed it ❤️ "

asunloyemuyiwa wrote:

"How on earth do you remember all these routines?"

musliyatu reacted:

"A beautiful sight to behold. You're just good at what you do"

Afronita welcomed back to Ghana

YEN.com.gh also reported that Afronita embarked on a recent tour, which saw her hold several dance classes across multiple cities in Europe.

The young dancer, in a social media post, has confirmed the end of the European tour and announced her return to Ghana.

Afronita's social media posts have sparked many reactions from Ghanaians who thronged the comment section to wish her well.

