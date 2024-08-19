Kwaku Manu has opened up about his 'galamsey' days and how tough small-scale mining is, sharing stories of his struggles

The actor said he was born into the lifestyle and pointed out how many lost their lives due to the brutal nature of the work

He emphasised how deadly the work was and how other small-scale miners sabotaged each other via various means

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has opened up about his difficult past in small-scale mining, commonly known as 'galamsey'.

Before becoming a household name, Manu said he was deeply involved in this dangerous and illegal form of mining, which he described as a harsh and unforgiving way of life.

The actor said he was born into 'galamsey' for survival and was introduced to the practice at a young age.

He disclosed how the work was not only physically demanding but also life-threatening. Kwaku Manu said many young men lost their lives due to the brutal conditions in the mines.

Kwaku Manu also spoke about the extreme competition among miners. He disclosed that in pursuit of gold, sabotage was common. He added that some miners even used spiritual means to sabotage their colleagues.

Kwaku Manu sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users regarding Kwaku Manu's comments on his life before stardom.

Jetgyan said:

"Herrr Kwaku it's okay don't say it all... down close, high tamping, ahiam, white house ... aswear,"

Metal Robot commented:

"Eee every Successful man in Ghana 🇬🇭 has a story"

user7430403398156 said:

"Is real, I know kwaku manu at Obuasi Ahanso ny3 wodea."

Junior wrote:

"I was born in Obuasi and grew up in Obuasi and my uncle’s house was very close to Kweku’s house… I’ve forgotten the name of the place but it’s the next town before amankyem akrofrom. Kweku wabr3 roff"

Kwaku Manu speaks on divorce

Kwaku Manu has also struggled with his personal life. YEN.com.gh reported that the actor spoke about his split from his ex-wife, Dianne Okailey, in 2021.

He conceded that the marriage saga affected him badly and had even affected his heart. The actor also recalled past incidents regarding relationships.

