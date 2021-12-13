Salma Mumin has warmed hearts on social media with her latest stunning photo

The actress was seen wearing a see-through dress as she posed inside what looked like a photo studio

Salma is noted for mesmerizing her teeming fans with lovely photos and videos of herself which she shares online

Beautiful Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Salma Mumin, has caused a massive stir on social media with her absolutely gorgeous studio photo.

In her latest post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Salma appeared to have visited a photo studio to take some scintillating photos.

Salma was seen seated on a chair as she dazzled in a brown-coloured see-through long-sleeved shirt over coffee-coloured pair of trousers.

Photos of Salma Mumin. Source: Instagram/salmamumin

Source: Instagram

The actress complimented her looks with a brown bag to match and the same colour of sandals that saw her looking like a goddess.

After posting the photo, Salma Mumin captioned it:

"Hot chocolate any one?"

Fans react to the photo

Many admirers of Salma Mumin took to the comment section to react to the photo she posted as they showered praises on her.

bibibright commented:

"Yes yes yes!!!!!"

gold.ilocks50 noted:

"You have really replaced moesha"

victoria_makeup_art wrote:

"Love u God blessed you"

mintikelvin had this to say:

"You fine Salma"

There were many comments that showed Salma's loyal followers were so much in love with her style.

