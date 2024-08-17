One of the 47 prisoners released through the benevolence of Nana Ama McBrown has shared his experience

The unidentified young man said he was involved in an assault case which landed him an 18-month prison sentence

His story stirred emotions online, attracting reactions from some netizens who chanced on his interview

One of the prison inmates freed, with support from actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has opened up about circumstances that landed him in jail.

Speaking to Ibrahim Kwarteng of Crime Check TV fame, the unidentified man said he was a police officer at Krachi in the Oti Region of Ghana before he was put behind bars.

Prisoner shares his story with Crime Check TV after McBrown paid for his release. Photo credit: @Crime Check TV Gh/YouTube.

The ex-convict said he was home serving an interdiction for leaving his duty post for an operation that he was not sanctioned when his friends suggested they travel to Kwahu for the easter festivities

While at Kwahu, the young man said he was in a room resting when his friends called him to come and intervene in a fight they were involved in.

However, he said before he got there tempers had died down with the matter taken to the Domestic Violence & Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Nkwakwa.

"The father of the gentleman my friends had the issue with was a police officer. We begged ahim nd the father forgave us.," he explained

"But after easter, he revisited the case and took it to court for redress, and this caused us to be jailed" he added.

The young said he was handed an 18-month prison sentence, which he was serving until McBrown's intervention

While languishing in jail, the ex-convict said he met many security personnel in prison who were also serving different degrees of sentences.

Netizens react to the young man's story

The video of the young man's interview, shared on X by @SIKAOFFICIAL1, attracted reactions from netizens.

@StarYorka10 said:

"The government for find employment give them oo or nana Ama Ankasa go give them job."

@OneDonRichy also said:

"There is grace in every disgrace indeed."

@IiNasiru wrote:

"Life is hard and not funny. May the good Lord keep on protecting us."

@rggloryboi233 also wrote:

"This guy Dey my area ooo this is so sad. he’s a very a nice person hmm."

McBrown freed 47 prisoners on 47th birthday

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that celebrated actress, Nana Ama McBrown sponsored the release of some 47 prisoners on the occasion of her 47th birthday.

The actress, through the Crime Check Foundation, paid the fines for the prisoners to be freed from the James Camp Prison.

McBrown's kind gesture towards the prison inmates endeared her more to Ghanaians. on social media.

