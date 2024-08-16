Kwaku Manu, in an interview, spoke about his split from his ex-wife, Dianne Okailey, in 2021

The comic actor admitted that the divorce affected him emotionally, but it did not leave him with a broken heart

Kwaku Manu also recounted some of his experiences from his past relationships during his youthful years

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu opened up about his infamous divorce from his ex-wife, Miss Dianne Okailey, and how it affected him.

Kwaku Manu speaks about his divorce from his ex-wife, Dianne Okailey. Photo source: Kwaku Manu

Kwaku Manu speaks about his divorce

In a recent interview with blogger Papa Jay, Kwaku Manu shared his opinion on the issue of heartbreak in relationships.

The comic actor recounted some of his past relationships and detailed how he moved on with his life after they ended. He also stated that he learnt many life lessons growing up, which prepared him for adversity.

He said:

"Women were the ones who used to dump me when I was very young. Their numbers suddenly disappeared from my phone after they broke up with me. I came to understand that I would face many disappointments in life, so I know how to deal with any problems that come my way."

Kwaku Manu also addressed his divorce from his ex-wife, Dianne Okailey, and how it emotionally affected him afterwards.

The actor disclosed that he was in pain for a while after his split. However, he denied that the divorce left him brokenhearted.

He said:

"If you stay with someone for even a year and don't feel pain after that person leaves you, then you are not a human being. I have heard people complain about their heartaches after their relationships end, but I can tell you that I was more pained about things that went on in my marriage than after my divorce. I was not brokenhearted."

After over a decade of marriage, Kwaku Manu confirmed his separation from his US-based ex-wife, Dianne Okailey, in 2021. The comic actor and his ex-wife have four children, two sons and two daughters.

Below is the video of Kwaku Manu's interview:

Reactions to Kweku Manu's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users.

@kwasiowusu5909 commented:

"Kwaku Manu is very deep. In fact, this guy is very inspirational to the youth."

@user-jp5ij6wd5q commented:

"Kwaku Manu wisdom is speaking."

@enochmensah8477 commented:

"Very deep bro KWAKU."

@kwmprry commented:

"Kwaku Manu is always right in my eyes."

@user-yk6ot6bx5m said:

"What Kwaku is saying is true."

