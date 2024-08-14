Kwaku Manu, in a video, hung out with fellow actors Van Vicker, Agya Koo and other actors at the lounge

The actors were on the set of an upcoming set of an upcoming movie, which is expected to be released before the end of 2024

The video shared by Kwaku Manu on social media garnered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media who were excited to see their favourite movie stars together

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu was spotted with Van Vicker, Agya Koo and other famous actors in Kumasi.

Kwaku Manu hangs out with Van Vicker and Agya Koo on a movie set in Kumasi. Photo source: @iam_vanvicker @kwakumanubob @realfanpageofagyakoo

Van Vicker spotted on movie set

Kwaku Manu took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself hanging out with the high-profile actors at a lounge. The comic actor disclosed that they were on the set of their upcoming movie, The Mall.

The clip featured the Kumawood actor seated with Van Vicker, Agya Koo, Prince David Osei, Aaron Adatsi, and Jeneral Ntatia. They brainstormed ideas and reviewed their scripts in preparation for a scene.

Kwaku Manu expressed his excitement at collaborating with the big stars on the movie project, which is expected to be released soon.

The comic actor recently attended a press conference in Kumasi with the star-studded cast of the new movie to share details about it and build anticipation among movie lovers in Ghana.

Kwaku Manu and the rest of the cast also spoke about the Kumawood movie industry and its struggle in recent years. They pledged to make a conscious effort to revive the industry and make it vibrant once again.

Below is the video of Kwaku Manu on set with Van Vicker and Agya Koo:

Kwaku Manu eulogises Agya Koo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu praised Agya Koo as an influential figure in the movie industry and hailed him for paving the way for emerging young actors.

The comic actor also recounted how he and some of his industry colleagues used to imitate Agya Koo when they began their acting careers.

