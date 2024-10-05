Gyakie was spotted at the grounds of the Free The Citizens and Stop Galamsey Now protests happening in the streets of Accra

The singer in the video rocked an all-black outfit as she marched alongside fellow Ghanaians, making demands of the government

Many people have commended Gyakie for adding her voice to the clarion call for illegal mining to be halted in the country

Ghanaian singer Gyakie has been spotted on the frontlines of the ongoing 'Free The Citizens' and 'Stop Galamsey Now' protests taking place in the streets of Accra.

Gyakie spotted at protest grounds In a Video, Photo source: gyakie

The three-day demonstration, which started on Thursday, October 3, 2024, has seen hundreds of concerned citizens, including the popular singer, marching in unison to demand an end to illegal mining, known locally as galamsey. The protest is scheduled to end on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Gyakie stepped out in an all-black outfit to participate in the demonstration. Protesters chanted and held signs calling for the government to take action against the environmental destruction caused by galamsey.

Illegal mining has become a major issue in Ghana, contributing to widespread environmental degradation, water pollution, and deforestation, particularly in rural mining communities.

Many have commended Gyakie for stepping up to lend her voice to a social cause affecting millions. The singer's participation has been hailed as a positive example of celebrity activism, with her fans praising her for using her platform to support a movement aimed at saving the future of young Ghanaians.

Ghanaians praise Gyakie

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ZongoMayor said:

"Daddy lumba ne kojo Antwi for join next time"

AFiabian commented:

"Great am going to follow you straight up these are celebs."

ericboatenggh said:

"Sarkodie is sipping wine and smoking 😭"

Restaurant owner supports protests

Gyakie is not the only one who has been heavily involved in the protests; a popular restaurant owner also helped in her own way.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the restaurant owner donated food to the anti-galamsey protesters.

Many people hailed and commended her for providing for the protesters who were combating a canker plaguing the country.

