Former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, has apologised to persons he had wronged in the past and forgiven those who think they have wronged him

His statement comes after he lost a defamation case to undercover investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, where the court awarded the latter $18 million in damages

The viral video got many people attributing Kennedy's actions to the case he lost to Anas in the US

Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong issued a statement a few days after losing a lawsuit against him, and the Essex County Court awarded $18 million in damages to undercover investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Kennedy Agyapong apologises in video

Kennegy Agyapong made a powerful speech at an event that looked like a New Patriotic Party press conference, considering the party's scarf wrapped around his neck and the party's colours decorating the conference room.

One thing from his speech that has many people talking was when he showed how down to earth he was in a video that was live-streamed by a blogger.

In the video, the former Assin Central Member of Parliament issued a heartfelt apology to anyone who felt they had been offended by him.

"Anybody that feels like I have offended him, I apologise," he said.

In the same video, Mr Agyapong also noted that he had also forgiven anyone who felt they had offended him.

"Anybody who feels they have offended me, I have forgiven him," he said.

Reactions to Kennedy Agyapong's apology

In the comment section, many people noted that they had never seen this humble side of Kennedy Agyapong.

Others also attributed his calm demeanour and the apology in the video to the $18 million defamation case he lost to undercover investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Many people noted that the $18 million amount was huge and due to the Ghanaian politician's expressive comments in the past, which he believed might land him in trouble in the future.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral video of Kennedy Agyapong apologising:

Photos of Kennedy Agyapong in court trend

YEN.com.gh reported that a viral photo of Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong and his legal team in court sparked reactions online after he lost a defamation lawsuit.

The Essex County Court in the U.S. ruled in favour of undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, awarding him $18 million in damages.

The widely shared image shows Mr Agyapong drinking water while his lawyers appear visibly concerned.

The courtroom moment ignited discussions on social media, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the high-profile case and its financial implications for Agyapong.

