Ghanaian youths are embarking on a three-day protest to highlight the devastating impact of illegal mining on their water bodies

A street hawker, who joined the protest on the second day, appealed to the government to halt the galamsey menace to protect Ghana's water bodies

She further explained the reasons for joining the demonstration while calling on her fellow street hawkers to support the fight

A female street hawker has urged the government to take swift action against the devastating effects of illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey, in Ghana.

The street hawker, selling Poloo, a popular Ghanaian street snack, expressed concerns and drew attention to the environmental impact of galamsey in the country.

A street hawker pleads with the government to halt galamsey menace: after joining protest. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X.

She said due to the menace, her community is struggling for potable water for domestic and commercial purposes.

"We currently don't have water, and it's all because of galamsey, this why we are concerned about the menace and pleading with the government to curb it.," she said.

The street hawker, whose name has yet to be confirmed, made these remarks while speaking to the press on the sidelines of the ongoing #FreeTheCitizens and #StopGalamsey protests.

She further called on her fellow street hawkers to join the demonstrations as the issue concerns and affects all of them.

'i want to plead with my fellow hawkers to join the protest against galamsey because they are destroying our water bodies. Please join us to fight against this menace,|" she stated.

Below is the video of the street hawker appealing to the government to curb the galamsey canker.

The rationale behind the anti-galamsey protest

The #FreeTheCitizens and #StopGalamsey protests, which are being led by the youth and scheduled for three days, began on Thursday, October 3, 2024, and is expected to end on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

The protesters are demanding the release of 53 Ghanaian youths arrested during the Stop Galamsey protest on September 21, 2024.

Aside from this, the demonstrations seek to draw the government's attention to the activities of illegal miners in the country's water bodies.

62-year-old granny joins protest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that protesters converged at Okponglo roundabouts in Accra for day two of the anti-galamsey protest.

A 62-year-old grandma, Naa Densua was spotted among the crown marching to the Black Stars Square.

Naa Densua braved intimation after her initial arrest during the September 21 protest, organised by the Democracy Hub, to join the youth of Ghana in the fight for their rights to clean potable water.

