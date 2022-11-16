Since her emergence in the Ghanaian music scene, Gyakie has been an artist of great interest to Ghanaians

In 2020, following the popularity of her song Forever, the Ghanaian singer and songwriter has continuously made Ghana proud

YEN.com.gh presents 11 times Gyakie made history with first-time achievements as a Ghanaian singer

Ghanaian singer Jacqueline Acheampong, professionally known as Gyakie, caught the attention of many Ghanaians after revealing she was the daughter of the legendary Nana Acheampong.

The Afrofusion singer was however determined to move away from her father's shadow and create a legacy of her own. Since 2020, after her song Forever went viral, she has been on a mission to make history.

11 first-time achievements of Gyakie Photo Source: @gyakie_.

Below are 11 times, Gyakie achieved a feat no Ghanaian musician or female musician had previously achieved.

1. Deal With Sony Music

Months after the release of her song Forever, Gyakie inked a deal with the international record label, Sony Music. She became the first Ghanaian to be signed to the label.

2. Named on Spotify Equal Program

Gyakie made history as the first African woman to be featured on Spotify Equal, a global music program as a part of its commitment to advancing gender equity in music launched in 2021.

3. Feature on VEVO Discover

In September 2022, VEVO UK DSCVR released a performance of Gyakie's song Far Away from her My Diary EP, making her the first Ghanaian artiste to perform on the platform.

4. Feature Apple Music home session

Gyakie thrilled her fans with amazing renditions of her song and Samini's Where My Baby Dey during an episode of the Apple Music Home Session, making her the first Ghanaian to appear on the series.

5. Victory at the Headies Award

While the legendary Ghanaian group VIP now known as VVIP set a record as the first Ghanaian act to win Nigeria's prestigious Headies Award, Gyakie made history as the first Ghanaian woman to pick a Headies award.

6. Chart on Apple Music Top 5 In Nigeria

In February 2021, Gyakie had the biggest surprise of her life at the time, being the only Ghanaian to earn a Top five spot on Apple Music Nigeria without a Nigerian feature.

7. Spot on Top Triller Global Charts

Adding to the many achievements of Gyakie's song Forever, the single made a grand entry to the Top Triller Global Charts making her the first Ghanaian to achieve this feat.

8. YouTube African Day Concert Performance

Gyakie was the only Ghanaian act billed to perform at the MTV Base, YouTube African Day Concert. The top global event saw performances from other African acts.

9. Two Times Platinum in South Africa

After her single Forever and her Seed EP sold over 40,000 units in South Africa, Gyakie became the first Ghanaian to receive double platinum certification in the Southern African country.

10. Global Citizen Festival Performance

With the Global Citizen Festival held in Ghana for the first time in September 2022, Gyakie made history as the first female Ghanaian act to have graced the stage at the prestigious global event.

11. Collaboration with an NBA Star

Adding to her list of achievements, Gyakie is the first Ghanaian to have collaborated with an NBA star after featuring on popular DJ Diplo's Like This which also features NBA Star Serge Ibaka.

Gyakie Makes History as Only Female Ghanaian Singer to be Named as Part of YouTube Black Voices Class of 2023

In other Gyakie-related news, the Ghanaian singer has set a record as the only female Ghanaian singer to have been named part of the YouTube Black Voices Class of 2023.

Gyakie joined a group of 40 Black global creators comprising producers, musicians and songwriters from various countries including Nigeria, Brazil, South Africa, the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia and Jamaica.

