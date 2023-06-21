Ghanaian entrepreneur Tracy A. Owusu-Addo has impacted many young and old women through her foundation, Brave Connect

Sarkodie's wife combines the herculean tasks of being a wife and raising two robust children with managing an outlet to drive women to success

Brave Connect aims to empower young women through education, especially those in the rural areas

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's wife is doing wonders by combining celebrity life with motherhood, business and philanthropy.

Tracy Sarkcess, as she is fondly called, uses her foundation in a multifaceted approach to break down barriers, promote inclusivity, and create opportunities for women.

Over the years, Brave Connect has done inspiring work with women nationwide.

Tracy Sarkcess hosted a personal branding session at United Nations Population Fund Agency-Ghana

The mother of two took the UNFPA GHANA Youth Leaders through an engaging personal branding discussion on strategies for building purposeful identities.

Mrs Owusu Addo held an educational talk at COCOBOD

Brave Connect delivered a lecture on the cocoa processing business and the opportunities available for startups and SMEs at Ghana's COCOBOD.

Brace Connect collaborate with Prebbie Foundation to train students from Teshie Presbyterian SHS and O'Reilly SHS

Tracy Sarkcess and her team and partners offer comprehensive ICT training for 20 selected young girls for a one-week STEM program. The training includes Ozobots, Arduino, Legos, 3D Printing & AR/VR lessons.

