Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mangue, has ordered surveillance cameras in state offices after a scandal involving 400 leaked tapes

ANIF director Baltasar Engonga was arrested after CDs of his encounters with prominent officials' wives were found, prompting swift government action

The surveillance policy has sparked mixed reactions, with supporters seeing it as necessary reform and critics raising privacy concerns

Equatorial Guinea's government has responded strongly to the scandal involving Baltasar Engongo's 400 private videos, which have found their way online.

To curb any such occurrences in the future, the Central African country's vice president, Teodoro Nguema Mangue, has announced a comprehensive plan to install surveillance cameras in state offices.

This initiative aims to enforce stricter adherence to public service ethics and enhance accountability among officials.

Equatorial Guinea to introduce cameras in office spaces after Blatasar Engonga's scandal. Photo source: @teomangue, @AfricaFactsZone

Source: Twitter

On Monday, November 4, 2024, social media got awash with reports that Engonga, the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), had been allegedly caught on tape with the wives of high-profile individuals.

The tapes were reportedly discovered during a fraud investigation at Engonga's home and office, where officials found a trove of CDs documenting these encounters.

In a prompt response, the Equatorial Guinea government arrested Engonga on the same day. Equatorial Guinea media have indicated that Engonga is not being prosecuted for his affairs because they were consensual, but he is being investigated for possible transmission of STDs.

Further reacting to this development on Tuesday, November 5, via social media platform X, the country's Vice President Nguema emphasized that the move for surveillance measures is essential for restoring public confidence.

"The Government will soon implement the installation of surveillance cameras in all offices of State bodies. We have taken this measure to ensure compliance with the law on public officials and to eradicate improper and illicit behaviour. We will not admit any fault that denigrates the integrity of our administration, and those who engage in these practices will face drastic measures."

See his statement below:

Equatorial Guinea to sanction officials involved in explicit

As part of these reforms, Vice President Nguema also announced that officials engaging in sexual activities within ministry offices would face immediate suspension.

He explained that the action reflects the federal government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on behaviour that tarnishes the public sector's reputation.

Rubi Rose at Jubilee House enrages Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh also reported that netizens had expressed discontent with Rubi Rose's visit to Jubilee House.

The American entertainer had been in Ghana one day earlier for a Halloween party at the Ace Night Club in Accra.

Rubi Rose, who also dined with Stonebwoy, was photographed with a ministerial deputy inside Jubilee House.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh