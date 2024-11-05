An erstwhile FC Barcelona player is under investigation in his native country for alleged sexual assault

The said player and his teammates have been accused of forcing themselves on the victims

The incident reportedly took place at a nightclub in an upscale location in the Chilean capital, Santiago

Former Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal finds himself entangled in an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual assault in Chile.

The probe, led by Chilean authorities, is examining claims involving players from Colo Colo, including the 37-year-old Vidal.

Reports indicate that Vidal, along with other players, underwent routine identity checks at a Vitacura police station, as confirmed by a local police officer.

ESPN described this investigative step as standard protocol for suspects, and Vidal was released shortly afterwards without public comment on the situation.

According to the prosecutor's office in Santiago, the alleged incident occurred at a bar located in Vitacura, an upscale area of Chile's capital.

A complaint was filed by a woman alleging that her sister was drugged and sexually assaulted by players of the 33-time Chilean champions, Colo Colo.

Police have confirmed that several players have provided testimonies regarding the incident as part of the ongoing investigation, per SNL24.

The case, drawing significant media attention, renews the focus on player conduct off the field, with Vidal’s involvement adding high-profile scrutiny.

Authorities anticipate providing further updates as the investigation progresses.

