The Equatorial Guinea government has restricted WhatsApp, barring citizens from downloading and sharing multimedia files via mobile data

Citizens are frustrated by this decision, viewing it as a punitive measure that limits their communication rights

Plans for surveillance cameras in state offices announced by Vice President Teddy Nguema have further heightened concerns about privacy

The Government of Equatorial Guinea has implemented restrictions on WhatsApp, barring citizens from downloading and sharing multimedia files using mobile data.

The drastic measure follows a scandal involving Baltasar Engonga, the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), who is embroiled in a controversy involving over 400 private videos with notable individuals' wives.

The scandal emerged during a fraud investigation into Engonga, where officials discovered multiple CDs containing explicit footage recorded with consent, including encounters with high-profile individuals such as the wives of ministers and even family members of the president.

Government response to Baltasar's videos

Responding promptly, the Equatorial Guinea government arrested Engonga on November 4, 2024. Equatorial Guinea media have indicated that Engonga is not being prosecuted for his affairs because they were consensual, but he is being investigated for possible transmission of STDs.

Further reacting to this development on Tuesday, November 5, via social media platform X, the country's Vice President Teodoro Nguema Mangue ordered the installation of cameras in government offices.

Why did Equatorial Guinea restrict WhatsApp?

As part of the measures to deal with the scandal, the Central African country has reportedly restricted WhatsApp.

The decision to restrict WhatsApp access was communicated to telecommunications operators, who were urged to enforce measures to limit access to inappropriate content.

Teodoro Nguema stated:

"The Ministry of Transport and New Technologies, the telephone companies, Gitge and Ortel have 24 hours to present me with a proposal to stop the dissemination of explicit videos that have been flooding the social networks of Equatorial Guinea for days. These are married women participating and recording themselves in acts that are degrading their reputation and dignity. In our position as Government, we cannot continue to watch families fall apart without taking any action. In the meantime, the origin of these publications is being investigated to find the author or authors and make them answer for their actions."

