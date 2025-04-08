The Minister of Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams has pledged to uncover the cause of Gabriel olanrewaju's death

The Nigerian boxer passed away during a boxing bout in Ghana last week at the Bukom Boxing Arena

The Minister has inaugurated a seven-member committee to investigate the passing of the Nigerian pugilist

Ghana's Minister of Sports and Recreation, Honourable Kofi Adams, has vowed to get to the end of the death of a Nigerian boxer in the country last week.

Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju collapsed and died following his bout with Ghanaian fighter John Mbanugu.

The controversial passing of the fighter has led to investigations into the events of the fateful day at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams pledges to uncover cause of Nigerian boxer's death in Ghana. Photo: Facebook/ Sports and Recreation Ministery

Source: Facebook

The Sports Minister has inaugurated a committee to investigate the death of the Nigerian boxer.

During the unveiling of the committee, the Minister stated emphatically that he is eager to et to the root of the case.

He said: "We assure Ghanaians and Nigerians we will get to the root of the Nigerian boxer's death."

The Ghana Boxing Authority has announced that an autopsy will be carried out to find the cause of Olanrewaju's death.

Sports Minister inaugurates Commission of Inquiry

The Sports Minister, on Tuesday, April 7, inaugurated a seven-member committee to investigate the death of the boxer.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams inaugurates the Commisiion of Inquiry to investigate Nigerian boxer's death. Photo: Facebook/ Sports and Recreation Minister.

Source: Facebook

The committee will be chaired chaired by Amb. Major (Rtd) Amarkai Amarteifio with Peter Zwennes Esq. , Mr Ekow Asmah, Samuel Bartels Esq., Mr Eddie Pappoe, Mrs Juliana Addo-Yobo Esq. – Secretary and Dr Martin Engmannforming part of the membership.

They have 21 days to submit their findings to the ministry.

The Terms of Reference for the committee are:

To determine the circumstances leading to the death of the Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju (deceased) at the Bukom Boxing Arena on the 29th of March 2025.

To determine whether the organizers or promoters of the Boxing match took adequate steps by international standards to prevent the death of the boxer

To determine whether the licensing authorities in Nigeria acted with due diligence and followed procedure in allowing the boxer to accept an international match in Accra according to his qualifications and experience

Examine the conduct of all officials; singular and collective and recommend sanctions where such conduct does not meet acceptable standards

Recommend any changes in technical and medical procedures necessary to ensure total safety in the noble art of self-defence

To consider any other matter relevant to the terms set down in the matter of hearing and make appropriate recommendations to enhance the image of boxing, and safeguard the interest and safety of all participants.

GBA provide details of boxer's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the GBA officially announced the tragic passing of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju who sadly lost his life during a boxing bout in Accra in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The boxer, who was confirmed medically fit before the fight, collapsed and died in the third round of his fight with Ghanaian pugilist John Mbanugu.

In a statement released by the Ghana Boxing Authority hours after the fight, it was confirmed Olanrewaju had passed on after efforts to revive him at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital failed.

