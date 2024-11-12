Twene Jonas has lamented about Donald Trump and his immigration policies after the latter secured a second term

The Ghanaian social commentator who is based in the US said a lot of immigrants were going to be deported but not him, stating that he was not scared of the president-elect

Jonas went on to dare powerful Ghanaian officials to report him to US immigration, warning that such efforts would be in vain

Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has openly criticised US President-elect Donald Trump over his stance on immigration, expressing frustration over the potential deportations Trump’s policies may lead to.

Jonas, who resides in the US, shared his concerns in a video, declaring that although many immigrants may face deportation, he was unafraid of Trump or his return to power.

The outspoken Ghanaian added that he was confident in his legal standing and was undeterred by Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election. Trump, who won the election last week over Kamala Harris, has made immigration a key part of his agenda, promising stricter enforcement and policies aimed at reducing illegal immigration.

Twene Jonas went further, daring influential figures in Ghana to report him to US immigration authorities, warning that any efforts to target him would be futile. His comments sparked reactions, with many Ghanaians teasing him and suggesting his statements showed a hint of fear despite his confident tone.

Twene Jonas sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

great_junejuly said:

"Man is worried about the current situation. 😂😂😂"

mel_likes_fashion commented:

"What legal person living here in America will say nobody can't take me home? A question to ask yourself. If you are legal resident permit holder or a US passport holder how can you say nobody can take me home? Invariably your home is here."

Twene Jonas in altercation with the police

Twene Jonas had an interesting experience with the US police as they approached him in a video.

YEN.com.gh reported that he was approached by police officers while filming a live video.

Jonas seemed scared when he noticed two officers approaching him. However, it turned out that they were just doing a routine check.

