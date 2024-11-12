Twene Jonas Laments About Donald Trump, Says: “I’m Not Scared of Him”
- Twene Jonas has lamented about Donald Trump and his immigration policies after the latter secured a second term
- The Ghanaian social commentator who is based in the US said a lot of immigrants were going to be deported but not him, stating that he was not scared of the president-elect
- Jonas went on to dare powerful Ghanaian officials to report him to US immigration, warning that such efforts would be in vain
Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has openly criticised US President-elect Donald Trump over his stance on immigration, expressing frustration over the potential deportations Trump’s policies may lead to.
Jonas, who resides in the US, shared his concerns in a video, declaring that although many immigrants may face deportation, he was unafraid of Trump or his return to power.
The outspoken Ghanaian added that he was confident in his legal standing and was undeterred by Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election. Trump, who won the election last week over Kamala Harris, has made immigration a key part of his agenda, promising stricter enforcement and policies aimed at reducing illegal immigration.
Twene Jonas went further, daring influential figures in Ghana to report him to US immigration authorities, warning that any efforts to target him would be futile. His comments sparked reactions, with many Ghanaians teasing him and suggesting his statements showed a hint of fear despite his confident tone.
Twene Jonas sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
great_junejuly said:
"Man is worried about the current situation. 😂😂😂"
mel_likes_fashion commented:
"What legal person living here in America will say nobody can't take me home? A question to ask yourself. If you are legal resident permit holder or a US passport holder how can you say nobody can take me home? Invariably your home is here."
Twene Jonas in altercation with the police
Twene Jonas had an interesting experience with the US police as they approached him in a video.
YEN.com.gh reported that he was approached by police officers while filming a live video.
Jonas seemed scared when he noticed two officers approaching him. However, it turned out that they were just doing a routine check.
Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. He has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.