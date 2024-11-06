Twene Jonas, in a Facebook Live, reacted to Donald Trump's win in the 2024 US Presidential Elections

The social commentator based in the US reacted to claims that the president-elect was going to get him deported because of the tight immigration policies he was going to implement

Twene Jonas rubbished the claims and said that it was not possible, stating that he was not afraid of Trump and that no one could deport him

US.-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas reacted to Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 US Presidential Election during a Facebook Live session.

Trump’s return to the White House has sparked conversations worldwide, with speculation about tighter immigration policies under his administration.

Jonas responded to rumours suggesting that Trump’s strict immigration policy could lead to his deportation. Addressing his followers, Twene Jonas dismissed these claims in a confident manner. He said he was not intimidated by Trump’s potential policies and did not believe he could be forced to leave.

However, Jonas’s confident tone noticeably changed when he spotted a significant police presence nearby. The sight of law enforcement hilariously unsettled him, and he briefly mentioned that his paperwork might not be the best. Shortly afterwards, he abruptly ended the session, quickly saying goodbye to his audience before the livestream cut off.

Twene Jonas sparks funny reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

Dominic Ofori said:

"Trump and the cops are watching 😂😂"

Anne Baba wrote:

"Try to take very good care of your self. People don't like u."

Seth Nsiananmu Ekuoba Gyasi wrote:

"Police are coming ooo Jack. Kindly protect yourself ooo, yooo"

Raquel Godyes wrote:

"Asem aba! My role model Twene Jonas TV😹😹😹"

Twene Jonas gets questioned by police

Twene Jonas had an encounter with the police earlier, prior to this turn of events.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, police officers approached him during one of his live sessions.

In the video, Jonas panicked as he feared someone had complained. However, it turned out that they were doing a routine check.

