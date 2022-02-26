CEO of Kantanka Automobiles Kwadwo Safo Jnr has revealed that he owns a watch that cost him 150,000 pounds (almost GHC1.4m)

Safo Jnr who was speaking to Bola Ray on Revealed stated that it was his most expensive timepiece

A later video has popped showing the Kantankaboss showing off the said watch at his 36th birthday party

Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the CEO of Kantanka Automobiles, has opened up on his riches and what he likes to spend his money on the most.

In an interview with Bola Ray on his Revealed Show, the Kantanka CEO revealed that he is fascinated by cars and watches.

"For me, it is watches and cars," he said smiling.

When asked to mention the most expensive watch he owns, Safo Jnr tried to brush it aside saying his mother was going to call if he mentioned it. But after being pushed further, the Kantanka boss mentioned that he owns a watch that cost him 150,000 pounds (almost GHC1.4 million).

He then stated that he wears the watch normally and does not see anything special about it because he wants to even buy one worth three million.

In a later video that surfaced on the Instagram page @owenghana, Kwadwo Safo Jnr was seen with the expensive watch he was talking about.

The video which was taken from Kwadwo Safo Jnr's 36th birthday shows him seated with his wife, Zainab. He was seen staring at the watch in question.

Kwadwo Safo celebrates birthday

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Kwadwo Safo Jnr had celebrated his birthday in style. Safo Jnr turned 36 years old on Thursday, February 24, 2021.

In celebration of the Kantanka CEO's new age, a private birthday party was organized in his honour.

The party came off at the Kwadwo Safo's plush residence.

Kantanka CEO Kwadwo Safo flaunts fleet of luxury cars in his 4-acre mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that the CEO of Kantanka Automobiles had shared a photo from his plush mansion.

The photo showed many of the young CEO's luxury cars parked on the big compound of the house which is located at Kwabenya, a suburb of Accra.

Among the cars in the photo which was shared by Safo Jnr to motivate his fans to work hard were G-Wagon, Land Cruisers, and Kantanka cars

