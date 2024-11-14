Abu Trica, in a video he shared on his Facebook page, displayed large stacks of cash in his bedroom

The bundles of cash were littered across the room in different cedi denominations, to the awe of many of the millionaire's followers

Folks in the comments section asked how Abu Trica was able to amass such an obscene amount of wealth and prayed for similar success

Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica stunned social media users by showing off a large amount of cash in his bedroom. In a video shared on his Facebook page, Abu Trica displayed bundles of cedi notes spread across his room in various denominations, leaving his followers in awe.

The footage showed piles of cash covering the room in an informal arrangement, sparking curiosity about the businessman’s wealth and success. Followers reacted strongly to the display, with many expressing surprise and admiration. Netizens questioned how Abu Trica had managed to amass such a significant fortune and shared hopes of achieving similar financial success.

Abu Trica, who has become a household name on social media, does not shy away from flaunting the proceeds of his labour. The wealthy young man recently purchased a Lamborghini Urus, showing how rich he was.

Abu Trica sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Prince Zowa commented:

"So which part of the Ghana are you and making all this money before some of us de suffer lie this."

Henrietta Awanga wrote:

"Eiiiii Is that really money or I can’t see well😳😳😳 pls pass 1 paper."

Ebenezer Wiredu said:

"This is stupidity l don’t blame you the money 💰 you haven’t worked for it does the way it goes."

Fayah Bylan reacted:

"Coins🤣🤣🤣rich men don’t show their money ,, their assets show their wealth."

Abu Trica purchases trucks

The millionaire businessman, despite his tendency to show off, also knows how to put his money to good use.

YEN.com.gh recently reported that the young man had patronised several heavy-duty vehicles which he intends to use for commercial purposes.

Abu Trica inspected various cars after the dealership's management showed him the available vehicles.

