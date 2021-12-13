Stonebwoy’s daughter, Jidula, has proven to be a big sister to her younger brother, El Janam Satekla.

She has proven to also be the big girl of the house who can manage things well in the absence of their parents.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jidula is seen sitting quietly and playing with her doll, while her young brother sat opposite her and was singing.

As the boy’s voice kept going up, Jidula signaled to her brother to stop singing and keep quiet because her grandpa is sleeping.

She put her forefinger on her lips as she told Janam to stop singing in order not to disturb her grandfather.

Janam listened and stopped singing. However, their mother Louisa’s voice is heard in the background asking if he would not sing again.

Reaction

The video has got many people hailing Jidula for being a smart girl.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

