Sharaf Mahama, the son of former President John Dramani Mahama, went viral after a video of him dancing surfaced on social media.

Sharaf Mahama dances during a music performance at his Legacy Rise Sports Agency launch.

Sharaf Mahama showcases dance moves

Sharaf Mahama launched his new sports agency, Legacy Rise Sports, at a private event in Accra on Saturday, August 10, 2024. A boxing bout was held as part of the event's activities.

Many retired Ghanaian sports personalities, including Stephen Appiah, Azumah Nelson, and Bukom Banku, were among the star-studded attendees of the event.

The Legacy Rise Sports agency launch also saw music performances from various Ghanaian musicians, who entertained and thrilled the attendees.

During a music performance by young singer Olivetheboy, Sharaf Mahama, who wore a long-sleeved white shirt, black trousers, black shoes, sunglasses and an expensive wristwatch, mounted the stage to showcase some impressive dance moves, receiving cheers from the crowd.

Below is the video of Sharaf Mahama dancing at the Legacy Rise sports agency launch event:

Reactions to Sharaf Mahama's video

Many people in the comment section were impressed with Sharaf Mahama's dance moves, while others gushed over him and his demeanour. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

Nanahemaa commented:

"But he is really handsome ❤️❤️❤️."

Donangel commented:

"Rich children’s dance, no gidigidi😁😁."

Jay-Que commented:

"Dancing mu soft Life 😂😂."

adiza_armah commented:

"At least he dances better than his Uncle Bawumia😄😄😄😄."

obaapa Fosuaa commented:

"Such a humble soul."

Amina Kante commented:

"Very calm Sharaf 😍😍😍."

prettysylla1 commented:

"The guy fine abeg😩."

Prilla commented:

"Rich children’s dance, no gidigidi but just a look at the other ones 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Uba commented:

"See how Dbees dey dance compared to Auntie Ba😏😏😏😏🤣."

Suahima commented:

"Awwwn he’s very gentle 🤭."

