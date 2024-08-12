Sharaf Mahama: Ex-President's Son Shows Off Dance Moves At The Launch Of His Sports Agency In Video
- Sharaf Mahama, one of the sons of former President John Mahama, was spotted showcasing his dance moves
- Sharaf Mahama recently launched his new sports project, Legacy Rise Sports, at an event in Accra
- The video drew a flurry of reactions as many social media users were excited to see the former president's son dance
Sharaf Mahama, the son of former President John Dramani Mahama, went viral after a video of him dancing surfaced on social media.
Sharaf Mahama showcases dance moves
Sharaf Mahama launched his new sports agency, Legacy Rise Sports, at a private event in Accra on Saturday, August 10, 2024. A boxing bout was held as part of the event's activities.
Many retired Ghanaian sports personalities, including Stephen Appiah, Azumah Nelson, and Bukom Banku, were among the star-studded attendees of the event.
The Legacy Rise Sports agency launch also saw music performances from various Ghanaian musicians, who entertained and thrilled the attendees.
During a music performance by young singer Olivetheboy, Sharaf Mahama, who wore a long-sleeved white shirt, black trousers, black shoes, sunglasses and an expensive wristwatch, mounted the stage to showcase some impressive dance moves, receiving cheers from the crowd.
Below is the video of Sharaf Mahama dancing at the Legacy Rise sports agency launch event:
Reactions to Sharaf Mahama's video
Many people in the comment section were impressed with Sharaf Mahama's dance moves, while others gushed over him and his demeanour. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.
Nanahemaa commented:
"But he is really handsome ❤️❤️❤️."
Donangel commented:
Bukom Banku displays fire dance moves with son Ambitious Tilapia as he wins bout, video excites fans
"Rich children’s dance, no gidigidi😁😁."
Jay-Que commented:
"Dancing mu soft Life 😂😂."
adiza_armah commented:
"At least he dances better than his Uncle Bawumia😄😄😄😄."
obaapa Fosuaa commented:
"Such a humble soul."
Amina Kante commented:
"Very calm Sharaf 😍😍😍."
prettysylla1 commented:
"The guy fine abeg😩."
Prilla commented:
"Rich children’s dance, no gidigidi but just a look at the other ones 😂😂😂😂😂😂."
Uba commented:
"See how Dbees dey dance compared to Auntie Ba😏😏😏😏🤣."
Suahima commented:
"Awwwn he’s very gentle 🤭."
Sharaf Mahama becomes a FIFA agent
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sharaf Mahama passed an exam to become one of Ghana's youngest licensed FIFA agents.
The son of former President John Dramani Mahama announced the exciting news on social media, garnering praise from users.
