Charles Taylor, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, lived large as he flew on a plane and recorded himself on the aircraft

The Black Stars legend rocked a black t-shirt with fashionable sunglasses as he listened to King Paluta's 'For The Popping'

In the comments section, many Ghanaians were excited to see the football icon living large and posted positive comments

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Black Stars player Charles Taylor shared a video on his TikTok page showing off his luxurious flight experience.

Charles Taylor travels in a luxurious plane in a viral video. Photo source: charles_taylor

Source: TikTok

In the video, Taylor was on the plane wearing a black T-shirt and stylish sunglasses while enjoying King Paluta's song For The Popping, a song which has become a viral hit since its release, especially on TikTok.

The video made rounds online, catching the attention of netizens, with many Ghanaians excited to see the football icon living large.

In the comments section of the footage, fans expressed their admiration for Taylor, praising him for enjoying life to the fullest.

Taylor, who is well-loved in Ghana for his contributions to the national football team, often documents his lifestyle on his TikTok page.

Charles Taylor's lifestyle impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kwameamos329 said:

"Charles Taylor guy guy and the disco dancer."

Trust-Nady ✈️ reacted:

"Legendary taylor & awudu issaka."

Ataagyata 1. Abaaa said:

"Is that,Awudu Issaca in the back."

Nana Kay Boateng commented:

"Charles Kwaku Asampong Barnieh Taylor the Legend.... Onyame Nhyira wo. 💯"

Ike Berko media said:

"Living legend 🥰."

shauibyejfebina commented:

"Wow so lovely 🥰🥰🥰."

Yaw Dabo travels on luxury flight

Aside from Charles Taylor, another celebrity went viral after he travelled in style, with the Kumawood actor boarding a luxury flight.

YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, travelled on a luxury flight as he travelled to France.

The actor relaxed in the luxury aircraft and eventually slept in the comfortable seat, which he converted into a bed to boost his comfort.

On the flight, Yaw Dabo was also served some appetising food as he watched a blockbuster film on a small screen in front of him.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh