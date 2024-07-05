King Paluta's New Song: Afua Asantewaa Sings Makoma In Video, Excites Fans With Her Moves
- Afua Asantewaa, in a video she shared on TikTok, jammed and sang the snippet of King Paluta's new single Makoma
- The full version of the song was just released by Paluta after the snippet he shared earlier went viral, with folks jamming to it on social media
- Afua Asantewaa sang the tune word-for-word, impressing many Ghanaians as the snippet came out not long ago
Ghanaian singer and socialite Afua Asantewaa sang a snippet of King Paluta's new single, Makoma, in a video.
Although the full version of the song was yet to be released, the snippet shared by King Paluta made waves on social media, with many people enjoying the catchy tune before it was officially released. The singer finally released the song on July 5, 2024.
Afua Asantewaa impressed netizens as she sang the song word-for-word. Many folks praised her for memorizing the lyrics of the song in a short period of time.
Makoma has gone viral, with many Ghanaians jamming to it, especially on TikTok. Many folks have praised the musician for constantly releasing melodious tunes.
Afua Asantewaa impresses netizens
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
sallybae said:
King paluta to the whole wiase
adiyisem gh commented:
Awurade beautiful mummy
HairbyGyewaa reacted:
All I see is fine lady with fine hair ❤️
Nana Ama Kinaata reacted:
Aaah are u sure Paluta said "Tw3 pa bia menya" or my ears are paining me?
Rselyn commented:
Eiii this song that come today norr , you know how to sing it???eiii
ballackjonathan wrote:
Can someone tell me the title of this song
billions gee wrote:
King paluta smart , I swear
Obaa Afya said:
Friday borns ankasa yani ate ❤️
Afua Asantewaa reacts to old GMB video
In another story, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum captivated the hearts of many Ghanaians with her singing marathon attempt.
The socialite became an instant celebrity after her Guinness World record attempt last year.
A video of her auditioning for TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant has sparked up a frenzy online.
