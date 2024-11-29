Don Little, in a video, met veteran Kumawood actress Irene Opare and had a heartwarming interaction with her

The diminutive actor and the actress had a funny interaction, with the actress offering to carry Don Little and others

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians were happy to see the actress and the duo's funny interaction

Ghanaian actor Don Little and veteran Kumawood actress Irene Opare have gone viral after a video of their lighthearted interaction surfaced online.

In the video, the two screen stars shared a funny exchange, with Irene Opare offering to carry Don Little in a playful manner.

The video showed Don Little, who is known for his small stature, and Irene Opare having a casual conversation after they met in town.

The actress made a humorous suggestion that she would have carried the actor if not for her knees, which prevented her from bending down.

Fans took to the comments section, expressing their joy over seeing Irene Opare still active in the industry and enjoying the interaction with Don Little.

Many were delighted by the warmth and humour of the exchange, with some even reminiscing about their past roles in Kumawood films.

Don Little and Irene Opare spark reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

YAA GOLD🥰🌹 said:

"Sis lrene I miss you name name."

Happy Joy commented:

"Ad3n nti na 3po nni Kumasi."

rahmanfoden reaction:

"Herrr, i was Afraid of this woman bcos of kumawood."

Be de reason someone smiles said:

"When ever i see this woman.., what comes into my mind is jantoto jantata jan salego the marks 😂😂on movie."

Andre Appiah commented:

"Hi don little are love your star."

