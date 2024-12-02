Shatta Wale's latest song 'Wash' was used by English football club West Ham United in a video they shared on their TiokTok page

The club celebrated Aaron Wan Bissaka's first goal for the club and the Ghanaian musician's song was used to memorialise the moment

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were excited that the football club had used a song from Ghana, praising the admin

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

West Ham United has featured Shatta Wale's song 'Wash' in a TikTok video celebrating Aaron Wan-Bissaka's first goal for the club. The English Premier League team posted the video, pairing the Ghanaian musician’s track with the goal highlight.

West Ham United play Shatta Wale's song in a video. Photo source: shattawalegh

Source: Instagram

The clip gained attention, especially among Ghanaians, who were proud to see their music featured by a major football club. Many fans expressed excitement in the comments, praising West Ham for using a Ghanaian song.

Shatta Wale's 'Wash', released in November, has quickly become a fan favourite. Multiple people have embedded it in their videos on TikTok, adding to the tune's popularity. This is not the first time West Ham United has used Ghanaian music in their videos.

Reactions to West Ham and Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Hawarney said:

"I fully support West Ham United because of Shatta Music."

user1712951361874 reacted:

"Errr King Shatta Wale may your kingdom reign forever."

khofi_maronzy said:

"Nothing u fit tell me say this admin no be Ghanaian 😂😂pah pah pah."

@Henrymensah wrote:

"Kudus carry Ajax account manager come West Ham oo😂."

Kophi Mills Rj reacted:

"Wash Shatta movement is global."

Dista🖤 wrote:

"The person managing this account must come to Ghana on 7th December and vote😂😂😂. bcos eish."

Shatta Wale speaks on Black Sherif beef

Shatta Wale recently caught the attention of fans and music lovers for different reasons. He addressed his beef with Black Sherif.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale, in an interview, addressed the matter, stating what Black Sherif did was wrong.

He warned that Black Sherif was on the wrong path and could lose relevance if he continued on the same trajectory.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh