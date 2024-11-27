Black Sherif Lashes Out At Fan For Telling Him To Stop Wearing Dresses
- Black Sherif lashed out at a fan who told him to stop wearing dresses in the comments section of a video he shared
- The musician told the fan that he was allowed him to express himself freely, and called him a insulting term - bozo
- In the comments section, many Ghanaians were elated by Black Sherif's response to an inappropriate comment
Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has responded harshly to a fan who criticised his fashion choices on social media recently.
The incident took place in the comments section of an Instagram video where he wore a sleeveless tank top with lacy trim.
A fan, using the handle @hezrich, commented on the post, telling Sherif to stop wearing outfits they considered feminine. He wrote:
"Stop Wearing Dresses. 👗"
Black Sherif, who often ignores negative comments, replied directly, defending his choices and dismissing the fan's negativity.
"@hezrich LET ME. BOZO"
His response attracted support from other Ghanaians in the comments section, who called out the fan for their inappropriate remark. Many also praised Blacko for standing up for himself and putting the fan in his place.
Black Sherif's fashion choices have come under scrutiny lately. It has even led to a rift between the musician and a colleague artist after Shatta Wale said he did not understand Blacko's fashion choices.
Black Sherif's response to fan sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.
maybac.kk said:
"@hezrich aww so sad for you but you still love him and watch him. 💀"
_the.calvary said:
"@blacksherif_ time for him to go home !!! 😏"
kobe_boujee reacted:
"Man’s got something cooking."
iam_officialsppychon said:
"Never Spoil Iron Boy⛓️💚!!!"
klimanjoshua said:
"E be so Iron Boy people can't mind their business."
Shatta Wale claps back at Black Sherif
Black Sherif's fashion choices sparked even more drama as his back and forth with Shatta Wale prompted another response.
YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale was not happy after Black Sherif subtly mocked him over his knock-off underwear.
The dancehall star cautioned Blacko to be mindful of his words and actions and not damage their relationship even further.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
