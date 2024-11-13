Multiple award-winning movie producer and actor Lil Win welcomed his American wife Maame Serwaa, and their three children at the airport

He romantically welcomed them into the country by giving his wife a flower bouquet and hugging his kids warmly

Many people in the comment sector talked about his beautiful family, while others hailed his wife for being supportive

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kumawood actor Lil Win welcomed his wife, Maame Serwaa, and their three children from the US to Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport.

Lil Win gives a romantic welcome to his wife, Maame Serwaa, and their kids. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win welcomes family to Ghana

Lil Win posted a video on his Instagram page on November 13, 2024, expressing his excitement about seeing his family after several months apart.

In the video, he is seen presenting a flower bouquet to his American wife and excitedly hugging her and their three children.

In the caption, he eulogised Maame Serwaa, saying that she was the heart of their family and the love of his life.

On his Instagram page, he noted that their return to Ghana brought him warmth and love, and he was very grateful for that.

"You’re the heart of our family and the love of my life. Your return brings warmth and love back into our home. I’m so grateful. You’re home 😍 @ray_moni #wezzyempire #AcountrycalledGhana."

Lil Win welcomes wife and kids.

Reactions to the video

Many people in the comment section talked about how the video melted their hearts. They talked about how much Lil Win loved his family and how he had a supportive wife.

Below are the sweet reactions from social media users:

voga_tresseswigs said:

"I’m glad this is the first video I’m watching 😍 as I came online 😍"

afoak_waemelia said:

"This is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️family is everything to me and I like seeing beautiful family like this"

millyblinksmilly said:

"Awww😍😍😍kojo you’ve done well the flight ✈️ ticket no be joke"

snacks_by_frutasvegetais_foods said:

"MEN KNOW WHAT THEY WANT😍"

its_abenatundra said:

"A good wife is all you needed🙌"

msss.melanin said:

"Awww this is so cute 🥰"

Lil Win digs on mom's land

YEN.com.gh reported that actor Lil Win wore an expensive wristwatch as he worked on land near his mother's new mansion.

The award-winning movie Kumawood star vigorously dug holes with a heavy pickaxe as a close friend recorded him.

The video of Lil Win using a pickaxe to dig holes triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh