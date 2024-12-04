Lil Win, in a video, met an old friend, and the pair caught up on old times and had a hearty conversation

The actor said he had known the young man for a long since his school days and was excited to meet him in person

The young man recorded the encounter on camera and shared his excitement at meeting the actor and cracked a few jokes with him

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win recently reunited with an old friend, and their encounter has gone viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok shows the two catching up and sharing a hearty conversation.

Lil Win meets an old friend in a video. Photo source: officiallilwin, m.cfrimpong

Lil Win mentioned that he had known the young man since his school days, and both seemed genuinely excited to meet in person. The young man recorded their interaction, expressing his joy and cracking a few jokes with the actor.

The video went viral online, generating a lot of views, likes, and comments, with many Ghanaians praising the bond between the two. In the comments section, netizens shared heartwarming comments, as they were happy for the young man who had met his idol.

Lil Win and friend warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Eric Osei said:

"Father himself 😂🤲🙌God bless you more."

DADA ERICO wrote:

"The two wise men, you both appear well."

@sis hanna reacted:

"Very soon you will become a billionaire 🥰🥰🥰 inshallah !!"

V commented:

"I am happy for you. Take this moment and work on yourself."

Immortal King 🤴 Always reacted:

"Please, which year did you complete at Essaase Bontefufuo."

MR_LORD wrote:

"Much love❤️This is beautiful."

Benzema said:

"Essase Bontefufuo all the way 🥰."

Lil Win refuses to endorse any political party

Lil Win has spoken in the heat of the elections, as many Ghanaians expect him to endorse at least one of the major political parties.

However, according to a report by YEN.com.gh, the actor refused to openly affiliate himself with any political party, citing interesting reasons.

The actor mentioned that endorsing a political party as an actor could be career damaging, hence his inclination to refrain from endorsing any candidate openly.

