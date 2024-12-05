Funny Face featured Kumwood legend Mr Beautiful in his latest skit, exciting his fans and followers as he shared the footage on Instagram

The comedian has had a tumultuous year after numerous mental breakdowns on social media, and fans were happy to see him doing well

Funny Face ended up in the psychiatric ward after his mental health took a downturn but seems to be focusing on his craft yet again

Funny Face has shared a new skit on Instagram featuring Kumwood actor Mr Beautiful, sparking excitement among his fans.

The video, filled with many humorous moments, was met with positive reactions from followers of the Ghanaian comedian.

Funny Face has had a difficult year, having struggled with his mental health. After several breakdowns on social media, he was admitted to a psychiatric ward.

However, the comedian appeared to be recovering, and fans were happy to see him back on track and doing what he does best, which is making people laugh. The skit was part of a series the comedian has started titled THE MUMUNIS.

Fans flooded the comments section of the video with humorous responses, praising the skit.

Funny Face's new skit excites his fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

swt_capcake said:

"You are doing well and trying to build it again. Well done👏 and keep going higher."

theshypainter_ghana commented:

"Hahaha 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Akonta is sharing the rooms like he's the landlord."

jimabarron said:

"Eeeeeee Mr beautiful u want ownership of someone property."

elizhaofficial said:

"Oooo Mr beautiful 🔥🔥…miss seeing his face on our screens."

lynslove1 wrote:

"So proud of you dear,continue making us proud.👏"

Funny Face looks good in new video

Funny Face's transformation is evident not only in his improvement in behaviour but also in his change in physical appearance.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the comedian looked completely different in a two-piece kaftan, shoes, and a new haircut.

Just like the skit, the video of Funny Face's transformation has excited a lot of his fans, who were happy to see him doing well.

