Lil Win, in a video, surprised his wife, Maame Serwaa, with a brand-new expensive iPhone 16, fresh in a box

The actor's wife expressed excitement after receiving the phone and danced with him in front of their home

Many fans flooded the comment section to share their reaction to the video of Lil Win gifting his wife the iPhone

Award-winning Ghanaian comic actor Lil Win surprised his beautiful wife, Maame Serwaa, with an expensive new phone after she returned from abroad.

Kumawood actor Lil Win gifts his wife Maame Serwaa a new iPhone 16. Photo source: @officiallilwinwezzy

Source: TikTok

The Kumawood star's wife recently arrived in Ghana with their children after spending several months in the US.

Lil Win recently shared a video of their arrival at the Kotoka International Airport on his Instagram page. In the video, the comic actor wore military attire and presented a flower bouquet to his wife before excitedly hugging his kids.

Lil Win gifts his wife iPhone 16

Lil Win took to his official TikTok page to share a video of a recent moment with his wife, Maame Serwaa, in their home.

The video showed the Kumawood actor, who recently hired masons to cement the road to his mother's mansion, hurriedly heading out of his house's premises to the entrance, where his wife awaited him.

Lil Win began serenading Maame Serwaa with rapper OD4's 2005 song, Darling Good Morning, his dance moves.

The comic actor later took out a new iPhone 16 phone, which was placed in a small handbag and hidden under his T-shirt. He handed the expensive phone as a surprise gift to his wife, who beamed with excitement and joined him in dancing to the song.

Lil Win and Maame Serwaa stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users below:

NorfredTiwaa commented:

"Eii jamasifoo kunu bakope 👌❤️."

Sarah Domonja said:

"Now you know, beautiful ladies, right where was she when you had nothing."

Baby Yaa commented:

"I came to your house on Saturday, and I must say your wife is so cute wow 🥰🥰and your children were so happy playing football you have a beautiful family 🥰."

Lisaoppong3 said:

"This year de3, singles have suffered too much 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Arhbenarh Cuttie commented:

"Love ❤️is sweet when you find the right man."

THE-EDGES said:

"Awww😢 money be sweet waati! Don't get jealous if you see this just smile and yours is coming."

Thessy Cosmestics /Skincare commented:

"Lil Win looks very handsome. Money is good indeed."

Naachia said:

"This is the most beautiful video that I've watched on TikTok today 🥰🥰🥰."

Lil Win brags, flaunts Huawei Mate XT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win flaunted a brand new Huawei Mate XT Ultimate smartphone.

The Kumawood actor shared that an acquaintance, Twum Barimah, had surprised him with the phone after his appearance in court for a hearing on a case with Martha Ankomah.

Lil Win bragged that just like Dr Osei Kwame Despite, who claimed to be the only owner of a Tesla Cybertruck in Ghana, he was the only individual who owned the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate smartphone in the country.

