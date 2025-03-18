Bills Credit founder Richard Nii-Armah Quaye recently announced he had acquired a private jet ahead of his 40th birthday celebration

Details of the private jet, a Gulfstream G200 Galaxy, which have emerged online suggest he may not be the owner of the aircraft

According to the findings, the jet is owned by Lion Aviation Group and has been leased to Elite Air, a rental company in the US

Bills Credit founder Richard Nii-Armah Quaye recently made waves on social media after announcing that he had acquired a jet.

Nii-Armah Quaye who shared photos and videos of the private jet on his Instagram page indicated that he had acquired the plane as a birthday gift. He will turn 40 years old on Friday, March 21, 2025, and is bent on having a memorable milestone celebration.

Bills Credit's Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's private jet is creating doubts on social media.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos of the jet, Richard Quaye stated excitedly that:

"...and I got myself a jet too #RNAQ40."

Photos of the jet he shared showed it was a Gulfstream G200 Galaxy, which according to Business Jet Traveller could cost around $23m, if new.

Later he shared a video of the plane's arrival at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), receiving the water salute.

Watch the video of Richard Quaye's plane below:

Does Richard Quaye own the Gulfstream jet?

As Richard Quaye basks in the euphoria of his acquisition, a Ghanaian cybersecurity expert has burst his bubble.

The IT guy, known as Gideon Aduku, has suggested that the plane the Bills Credit founder flaunted may not be his as being portrayed on social media.

In a post on Facebook, Aduku indicated that his checks showed that the plane, with the tail number N710RH, is owned by Lion Aviation Group and it is currently leased to Elite Air for private rentals.

See Gideon Aduku's post about Richard Quaye's private jet below:

YEN.com.gh's checks on Flight Radar confirmed that the plane was registered to Elite Air and it is currently parked in Accra, where it landed on March 13, 2025, at 3:07pm after flying in from Espargos Amilcar Cabral International Airport in Cape Verde. It arrived in Cape Verde the previous day after flying in from Bridget Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados. Earlier, it had moved from West Palm Beach International Airport in the US.

See a screenshot of the plane's flight information below:

Flight information of Bills Credit founder Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's private jet emerges online.

Source: Original

An old photo of the jet captured on Jet Photos showed the jet was in the same colours as it is today, except that it did not have the RNAQ logo, a customization of Quaye's initials.

An old photo of Richard Quaye's Gulfstream G200 jet before it arrived in Ghana.

Source: Original

While the owners of the company, to which the private jet is registered to, is not known, it is not also known if Quaye has a company in the US.

Aduku doubts Richard Quaye's 5000 plate claim

Aside from him doubting the ownership of Richard Quaye's claims, Gideon Aduku also suggested that Richard Quaye's claim of washing 5000 plates daily as a kitchen staff in a restaurant.

The Bills Credit founder made the claim while talking about his hustle in an interview with Bola Ray after unveiling his jet.

However, Aduku thinks it is humanly impossible to wash 5000 plates in a day saying:

"It would take over 41 hours of non-stop work to wash 5,000 plates by hand, which is impossible in a single day (24 hours). Even if you reduced the time per plate to 10 seconds, it would still take 13.89 hours of continuous work."

He added that a dishwasher was a far better option as it could handle the same amount of work using 4-8 hours.

Bills Credit founder Richard Nii-Armah Quaye poses on the Gulfstream jet after it arrives in Accra.

Source: Facebook

Reactions to doubts about Richard Quaye's jet

The doubts about the ownership of Richard Quaye's private jet and the claim of washing 5,000 plates have caught attention on social media. YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions online.

Agbeduvi Kwame Gyata said:

"You mean he is the guy who washed the dishes after Jesus fed the 5000 people?."

Jennifer-Nicole Kofie said:

"I’ve learnt not to listen to social media. Else you’ll feel nothing is going on for you."

Knii Martey Ankamah said:

"If it's easy do it let's see. Where were you and your empty analysis when he was on the streets?"

King Skai said:

"This is all you guys know carry the same calculations fill your pocket … we go spy inside sef u Dey owe mtn momo Dey calculate someone hin success."

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye also owns a Bugatti Chiron Sport.

Source: Instagram

Richard Quaye buys a Bugatti Chiron Sport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye had also acquired a Bugatti Chiron in addition to his private jet.

Just like the jet, the Bills Credit founder announced his new Bugatti, which is estimated to cost over $3m, on Instagram with photos of the supercar.

The photos shared by the businessman sparked massive reactions online, with followers sharing varying opinions.

