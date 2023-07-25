Lil Win, in a TikTok video, reacted to one of Nigerian comedian Sabinus' skits by making a duet of him laughing at the video

The Ghanaian actor seemed out of breath as he laughed, watching the humorous video and admiring Sabinus' talent

Fans of Lil Win equally found Sabinus' video funny and told Lil Win to collaborate with the comedian in the future

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win in a recent TikTok video, showed his good sense of humour as he reacted to a funny skit by Nigerian comedian Sabinus. The video quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of fans of the legendary Ghanaian movie star.

In the TikTok duet, Lil Win can be seen watching Sabinus' comical performance, and his laughter was nothing short of contagious. The Ghanaian actor seemed to be in stitches, thoroughly enjoying the talent and wit displayed by the Nigerian comedian.

Throughout the video, Lil Win's laughter was so extreme that he appeared out of breath, a testament to just how funny he found Sabinus' skit. Many fans of the actor equally found the skit funny and appreciated the Nigerian comedy genius. They urged the duo to collaborate in the future.

Ghanaians admire Lil Win and Sabinus

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

Desiigner Pump Jnr said:

Wish there can be a collaboration between the two of you I'm really hoping it happens one day

Ghizo TV wrote:

sabinus is the king of africa comedy,, tap on the glass

Great KONZY GROUPS commented:

English be your problem... anka you go far pass this.....

nana sempe wrote:

the most funniest person in Nigeria

Mario reacted:

only the facial expression of sabinus eii

Lil Win hangs out with son in TikTok video

In another story, Ghanaian comedian Lil Win is still enjoying his time with his family before they return to the US.

Lil Win's wife and her four children are based in the US, with the last one, a girl, being born there.

The family came down to Ghana for vacation, and the comic actor has been sharing videos of their time together.

