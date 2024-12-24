Black Sherif's 'Sister' Explains Why She Should No Longer Run Errands For Her Mother
- Black Sherif's sister, in a humorous video shared by the musician on his Snapchat page, said she could no longer run errands
- The little girl explained that she was now the sister of a superstar, so she did not see the need for her to be sent by her mother to buy food items
- The singer's sister expressed her dissatisfaction with her mother constantly sending her to purchase fermented fish and other items
Black Sherif’s younger sister got many Ghanaians talking after the musician shared a clip of their interaction on Snapchat.
In the clip, the young girl explained that she no longer wanted to run errands because she is now the sister of a superstar.
She expressed frustration with her mother constantly sending her to buy items, including fermented fish, popularly known as momoni, which she found unpleasant. According to her, being related to a global music star should exempt her from such tasks.
The video has gained attention on social media, with fans reacting to the young girl’s confidence and playful demeanour. Many Ghanaians found the moment entertaining and praised Black Sherif for sharing a relatable family interaction.
Black Sherif's sister stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Lady Tina_Official said:
"Grace and favor locate my brothers in Jesus name. I will be saying more than this."
GhRich Tv commented:
"The sad part is your own family won't even support you when you're struggling to be a star. Kevin De Bruyne's parents abandoned him because he wanted to play football."
OfficialDhentyBwoy🇳🇬🇬🇭 said:
"Who else is watching this video on Tuesday morning.😂"
𝔸𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕝_𝔾𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕥👼commented:
"Don’t pretend you didn’t see this…I said may the Good Lord elevate your finances."
Black Sherif's suit goes viral
Black Sherif had another viral moment recently when he shared photos of himself in a stylish new suit on his Instagram page.
In a report by YEN.com.gh, the musician's outfit impressed many Ghanaians, who voted in the comments section of his post.
He paired the suit with elegant shoes.
