Singer Black Sherif's debut album, The Villian I Never Was, has raked in more than 70 million views on the streaming and audio discovery platform, Audiomack.

The first album of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards nominee achieved the milestone in less than 24 hours after its release on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Before releasing the album

The raving Ghanaian act gave fans and music lovers a feel of what to expect from his 14-track album by releasing a piece of the music titled Soja on Friday, September 22.

Songs on album dominate Apple Music Top 100 Charts Ghana

The Villian I Never Was features African giant Burna Boy on track 14, Second Sermon Remix. The Homeless Song, 45, Oil In My Head, Soja, and Konongo Zongo debuted on Apple Music Top 100 Charts Ghana within 24 hours of release.

Black Sherif has reigned in conversations in mainstream media and online platforms following the release of his first album, including making an appearance on the Billboard Afrobeat Chart.

Black Sherif: Rapper Sings For His 1st Girlfriend

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif, known private life as Mohammed Ismail Sheriff, has released his much-anticipated first album.

The album titled The Villain I Never Was contains 14 tracks including his hit singles Soja, Kwaku The Traveller, and Second Sermon Remix with Burna Boy.

It turns out one of the songs, Oh Paradise, was dedicated to his high school girlfriend Clementina Konadu who passed away in 2017.

