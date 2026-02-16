Popular Nigerian content creator Mr Bike Global sparked grief online after announcing that his only son died a week after childbirth

In an emotional Instagram video on February 16, 2026, he disclosed that he continued supporting a struggling family despite his pain and hinted at deleting his social media pages

The heartbreaking disclosure drew an outpouring of condolences from fans, many urging him to take a break instead of deleting his pages

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Nigerian content creator, Mr Bike Global, has sparked grief on social media after announcing the sad death of his only son.

Popular content creator, Mr Bike Global, announces the sad death of his son on February 16, 2026. Image credit: MrBikeGlobal

Source: Facebook

In an emotional post shared on Instagram on Monday, February 16, 2026, the content creator, known for his altruistic and charity-focused content, said he had lost his child while working heavily on a project to help the family of a handicapped woman.

He said, despite his loss, which was caused by the negligence of some people he did not want to name, he continued working on his project to deliver a positive outcome for a family that he was helping out at the time.

Mr Bike Global added that despite all the sacrifices he had made for his career, he faced several obstacles that had made him want to close down his social media pages and quit his philanthropy.

"This might be the last video of me you see on social media. I am quitting social media. I lost my only child on earth a week after childbirth, while I was working on a project. I lost him because of negligence from some persons I wouldn't want to mention in this video,” he said.

“Despite that, I stood with this family from the beginning to the end of the project. Nobody knew what I was going through. I never explained what happened to anybody, and I lost my son, my only child on earth,”

The popular content creator said he had become tired of people begging him everywhere he went, of his family members calling him wicked due to feeling entitled to receive his help, and scammers using his image to defraud desperate Nigerians.

He advised his fans to download any of his videos they wanted to keep for posterity because he might soon delete all his accounts due to the combination of factors heavily weighing him down.

The Instagram post shared by Mr Bike Global is below.

The tragic news left many fans heartbroken, with many leaving condolences to the content creator and pleading with him to continue his work of helping as many people as he can.

Below is an Instagram video of Mr Bike's charity-focused work.

Reactions to Mr Bike Global’s son’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video shared by content creator Mr Bike Global announcing his son’s death.

_blessedrocks said:

"Don't worry, brother, twin is coming 😢❤️."

lordmercy681 wrote:

"Sorry for the loss of your son. Almighty God will give you another one soon 🙏."

ashirukay1 commented:

"Please, bro, you can take a break, but don't disable your handle, we love you, please ❤️❤️❤️."

djsteezybaby said:

"My condolences 🙏🏾. May God give you strength during this difficult time. I know it won’t be easy to keep going, but God gave you a mission to bless others, and I truly believe He still has more blessings coming your way. Stay strong, my brother. We love you ♥️."

Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Ivara Esege, lose their 21-month-old son, Nkanu Nnamdi, after a short illness on January 7, 2026. Photo source: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Source: Facebook

Nigerian writer loses 21-month-old son

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband Ivara Esege sadly lost their 21-month-old son after a short illness.

The tragic news was announced by the couple in a statement to the media and public on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh